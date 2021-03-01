Jacket men host Fort Lewis in RMAC quarterfinal game

The Black Hills State University men's basketball team would like to mirror their 2019 run to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title game when the Jackets played their best basketball in February and March.

Two years ago the Jackets came up just short, losing the championship game to New Mexico Highlands, and have won eight of their last nine games this season to earn a three-seed and home quarterfinal game, hosting No. 6 Fort Lewis Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Donald E. Young Center.

BHSU head coach Ryan Thompson said that obviously it was an odd season with everything, but he thought the Jackets improved as the year went on, winning seven of our last eight games.

“I think we’re peaking at the right time, “ Thompson said. “We have a lot of young guys, and we’re just getting better and better as the year goes on. They’re starting to form an identity with how they defend and where our strengths are on the offensive end. We’re excited about our opportunity to peak in the RMAC tournament, and I feel like we can play with anyone if we play well.”