Jacket men picked 6th, women 7th in poll

The Black Hills State University men were picked sixth and the Yellow Jacket women seventh in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference cross country preseason poll that was released Thursday.

The South Dakota School of Mines men were picked 11th and the women 12th.

In the men's poll, Colorado Mines was picked first with nine first-place votes and 161 points, with Adams State second with four first-place votes (159) and Western Colorado third (135). The Yellow Jackets had 107 points.

The BHSU women are ranked seventh with 97 points, only one point behind Metro State, having placed eighth at last year's RMAC Championships. Adams State is picked to finish first with 12 first-place votes (168), Colorado Mines second with one first-place vote (148) and Western Colorado third (140).

As of this release, CSU Pueblo and Regis have decided to opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

The Yellow Jackets will open their season with the Gage McSpadden Memorial Sept. 18 at the Spearfish Country Club. The women will start at 5:45 p.m. and the men at 6:15 p.m.

The 5K run at the City Park benefiting the Gage McSpadden Endowment fund will not take place this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but donations can still be made via Mobile Cause.