Jacket women in 2nd, men 6th at RMAC Championships

Hoyt Nicholas finished fifth in the shot put for the BHSU men at 14.92m, while Drazen Moratzka jumped 1.95m in the high jump to take fifth place.

Seth Hills was able to record an eighth-place finish in the 60m hurdles to earn himself a place in the finals tomorrow while Breanne Fuller tied her PR of 25.39 in the 200m dash to earn herself a place in the 200m finals tomorrow. Rounding out the night were the distance medley relays the men took the track first with Tim Brown leading the way for the men followed by Ryan Rafferty, Landon Nicholson, and Keith Osowski. After falling behind early in the race Osowski would run a 4:18.137 mile to bring the team into a fifth-place finish. The women would finish the night strong with a second-place finish in the distance medley relay, a provisional mark, and a broken school record with a time of 11:54.43.

For Chadron State, as projected, the long jump proved to be an strong event for the Eagle men on Saturday.

The Eagles collected 17 points in the long jump, where three Eagles placed. Sophomore Naishaun Jernigan was second at 24 feet, 3 inches while freshmen Emory Yoosook and Morgan Fawver were fourth and fifth, respectively, with marks of 23-2 ¾ and 23-1 ¾.