Jacket women in 2nd, men 6th at RMAC Championships

The Black Hills State University women's indoor track and field team is standing in second place after the second day of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets have 47 points, behind first-place Colorado Colorado Springs with 120 points. South Dakota Mines is ninth with 15 points and Chadron state 10th with 9.50 points.
The BHSU men are in sixth place with 28 points. Colorado Springs leads the men's division with 122 points. chadron state is fifth with 30.50 and South Dakota Mines is seventh with 24 points.
"We really backed up day one with a strong day two today," BHSU head coach Seth Mischke. "The kids are responding to the challenges and we are very excited to finish things off tomorrow."
The BHSU women's distance medley relay topped off a successful day of competition with a provisionally qualifying time that was also good enough to break the school record. Ruby Lindquist, Mikayla Tracy, Taylor Lundquist, and Xiomara Robinson finished second in the distance medley relay in 11 minutes, 54.43 seconds, shattering the school record set in 2011 of 11:57.99.
The Yellow Jackets also added more all-conference athletes to the ranks Saturday with Kyla Sawvell earning First Team All-Conference honors in the women's shot put, as she won with a best toss of 14.48m. All five of her throws were better than the next competitor. It was Sawvell's second win of the meet, as she won the weight throw Friday.
Hoyt Nicholas finished fifth in the shot put for the BHSU men at 14.92m, while Drazen Moratzka jumped 1.95m in the high jump to take fifth place.
Seth Hills was able to record an eighth-place finish in the 60m hurdles to earn himself a place in the finals tomorrow while Breanne Fuller tied her PR of 25.39 in the 200m dash to earn herself a place in the 200m finals tomorrow. Rounding out the night were the distance medley relays the men took the track first with Tim Brown leading the way for the men followed by Ryan Rafferty, Landon Nicholson, and Keith Osowski. After falling behind early in the race Osowski would run a 4:18.137 mile to bring the team into a fifth-place finish. The women would finish the night strong with a second-place finish in the distance medley relay, a provisional mark, and a broken school record with a time of 11:54.43.
For Chadron State, as projected, the long jump proved to be an strong event for the Eagle men on Saturday.
The Eagles collected 17 points in the long jump, where three Eagles placed. Sophomore Naishaun Jernigan was second at 24 feet, 3 inches while freshmen Emory Yoosook and Morgan Fawver were fourth and fifth, respectively, with marks of 23-2 ¾ and 23-1 ¾.
Fawver also qualified for the finals of the 200-meter dash on Sunday with a time of 22.09, his career best and good for fourth in the preliminaries. He’ll also be among the favorites in the 60-meter finals after posting the second fasted time of 6.86 second in that preliminary race Friday.
Sophomore Pete Brown finished third with 4,464 points after being fourth in the standings the day before, and freshman Dylan Soule of Polk, Neb., climbed two spots to place fifth with 3,907 points.
The Eagles’ Alec Penfield also earned points by tying for fifth and sixth in the high jump by clearing 6-4 ¾.
In the women’s competition Saturday, two Lady Eagles placed in both the shot put and the high jump.
Freshman Morgan Ekwall was seventh in the shot while matching her career-best of 39-3 ¼ and sophomore Becca Monahan was eighth at 39-2 ½, four inches farther than her previous best.
Both sophomore Miranda Gilkey and Destiny Pelton of Fort Morgan went 5 feet and half inch in high jump while placing sixth and tying for eighth, respectively, in the standings.
The final day of the meet begins at 9 a.m. Sunday.
