Jackets look to continue building process

Breske, however, said he hasn’t seen Dickinson State up close and personal since his last year as a Yellow Jacket player in 2009.

“If they are anything true to what they were in the Coach (Hank) Biesiot days, and I know Coach (Pete) Stanton was a part of that staff, they are going to be tough and they are going to play extremely hard,” he said. “They are going to be blue collar and they are going to be physical. We are preparing for that and look forward to our home opener.”

Stanton is 59-19 since the 2014 season.

“One of the things we have to pay attention to is this is a team that is used to winning,” Breske said. “They found a process that works for them and they adhere to it. We have to be prepared for everything.”

Breske said they are coming off a good fall camp, although fall camp has changed every year per NCAA guidelines and rules. Breske said that 85 players stayed in Spearfish at times during the summer months and have helped build a bond.