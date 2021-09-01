Jackets look to continue building process

The Black Hills State University football team brought in 55 new faces to compete this season, and some true freshmen will be on the field when the Yellow Jackets host Dickinson State University Thursday night at Lyle Hare Stadium.
“We have some balance for the first time. It has been a challenge for the staff to say, ‘What do we need on our team as far as position groups, let’s go get it,’” said BHSU head coach Josh Breske. “We were able to pull together about 55 new faces for this fall camp. Add that to our 65 returning guys. What I saw this year more than last year is our cultural is stronger. It wasn’t a huge risk to bring in 55 new faces.
“Seeing the habits change and seeing the mentality change on this football team has been rewarding. Hopefully we can tie some wins to this and validate our process in this 2021 season.”
In Breske’s first season, the Yellow Jackets were 0-2 in a 2020 fall season in which they battled covid issues. They were one of 10 Division II teams that played in the fall.
Dickinson State, a NAIA program, is coming off a 9-1 2020, winning its sixth straight North Star Conference title. The Blue Hawks are favored to win their seventh straight conference title in 2021.
The last time the two teams met was in 2016, a 33-20 BHSU win.
Breske, however, said he hasn’t seen Dickinson State up close and personal since his last year as a Yellow Jacket player in 2009.
“If they are anything true to what they were in the Coach (Hank) Biesiot days, and I know Coach (Pete) Stanton was a part of that staff, they are going to be tough and they are going to play extremely hard,” he said. “They are going to be blue collar and they are going to be physical. We are preparing for that and look forward to our home opener.”
Stanton is 59-19 since the 2014 season.
“One of the things we have to pay attention to is this is a team that is used to winning,” Breske said. “They found a process that works for them and they adhere to it. We have to be prepared for everything.”
Breske said they are coming off a good fall camp, although fall camp has changed every year per NCAA guidelines and rules. Breske said that 85 players stayed in Spearfish at times during the summer months and have helped build a bond.
“We were fortunate to have all of our days,” he said. “We started Aug. 9 and jumped right in. We have roughly 115 guys on the squad. The thing is we found that in the spring we didn’t have enough offensive and defensive linemen to practice the way we wanted to practice. Now we do and it is has really proven to be a big difference maker for us.”
Here’s a look at the Jackets depth chart going into the season opener.
Quarterback
Sophomore Chance Eben gets the nod as the BHSU starter at QB, with junior transfer Aidan Willard the backup.
“Chance has done a great job, as all of our quarterbacks have done. He is just so comfortable at this point of his career with the calls and with the motions, the shifts and adjustments,” Breske. “He knows our offense and operates well with great urgency. The one thing that has really improved with Chance is his foot speed. We’re hoping to use him as a threat in the run game all season long. It is no secret to our opponents that it will be an element to our offense every year.”
Running back
Sophomore Nolan Susel will be the starter at tailback.
“Nolan has put on close to 20 pounds in the last year or so,” said Breske. “He has proven to have really good balance in the run game with the protect calls, as well as catching balls for us. He can adjust to back shoulder balls and over the shoulder deep throws. Junior Matthew Collier backs him up and is great in the opener field. He is very comfortable, calm and confident. I think this is one of the strongest position groups on the team.”
Wide receivers
“I’d say wide receivers are our most improved group from last fall to this fall,” Breske said. Starting at wide receiver for the Jackets will be sophomore Hasaan Williams, senior Kielar Harpham, sophomore Jamin Wurtz, with junior Jarrett Jenson the starting tight end. Freshman John Noordsy will also play a lot at tight end and freshman Kade Zimmerman will also see significant time at wide receiver.
“As a receiver corps, we’re just short. But are kids are extremely fast. If we’re going to be small and fast, we still have to be physical blockers and we have to be able to connect on deep throws.”
Offensive line
“Our numbers are good but we’re going to be young,” Breske said of his offensive line. Among the starters will be freshman Jayson Rouse at right tackle. “He is ready at 6-foot-4 and 285. He is confident and he can play in this league.” Other starters will be junior Sam Abrogio at right guard and Trey Tremblay, a red-shirt freshman at center. Sophomore Nate Clay will be at left guard and senior Joe Moraga at left tackle, back for his super senior year.
Defensive line/ends
Sophomores Morgan Tigner and Nikolas Arnold will anchor the middle of the defensive line. “Both are physical guys," Breske said. At defensive end senior Jarrell Ganaway and junior Devyn Vance will anchor the defensive end positions. There will be some freshman in as backups — Aric Eades, Justin Bevrotte, as well as sophomore Brock Jones.
“Those true freshmen have proven that they are ready to be in this positions,” Breske said.
Linebackers
“The linebacking crew is kind of a familiar bunch,” Breske said. The starters include returning freshman Aaron Theile, sophomore Ryder Blair and senior Cody Hooker. The backups will be junior Hunter Stephens, freshman Favour Maurice ad sophomore Dylon Case.
Defensive backs
Starting at cornerbacks will be senior Isaiah Tivis and returning freshman Lovenski Simon, with sophomore Xavier Bonham and freshman Deunte Moody also in the mix. “That group has been doing a really good job. They are highly productive, they have been coming up with the ball in practice and competing at a high level,” said Breske. Starting at safety will be freshman Doodles Quinones and senior Lathen Stephens. Junior Keyshawn Farmer and freshman Jevon Davis will back up at safety.
Special teams
Senior Jacob Parks will be handling all of the kicking duties for the Jackets. “He is a punter first, then a placekicker and a kickoff guy,” Breske said. True freshman Coleman Chapman could see some action Thursday night as well as a kicker.