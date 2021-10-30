Jackets looking for answers on 4-game skid

SPEARFISH — After such an outstanding start to the season, winning four of its first five games, the Black Hills State University football team has stubbed its toe in a big way, losing its last four games, including Saturday’s 13-10 decision to rival South Dakota Mines in the 136th Black Hills Brawl at Lyle Hare Stadium.

The Jackets have especially struggled in the last two weeks offensively, scoring just 10 points each time out (24-10 last week to New Mexico Highlands).

“We’ve lost four in a row, and if we want to win, we have to play well. It is really that simple, we just haven’t played well,” BHSU head coach Josh Breske said.

With one of the top rushing offenses going into Saturday’s game, the Yellow Jackets were held to just 52 yards on 29 carries. On a cold, windy day that led struggles throwing the football, BHSU was 0-for-12 on third down.

“Usually what has been good for us has been our run game,” Breske said. “We had to piece together a couple of different guys who don’t typically play a lot in the front for us. We suffered because of that. They (Mines) gave us some good looks and did a good job up front in terms of those one-on-one battles. That was kind of my message to the team. We can point fingers at the weather and referees and all of that stuff, but at the end of the day, it is mono e mono times 11 out there. We have to win one-on-one battles if we want to win ballgames."

Despite some tough times, Breske said that in no way are they throwing in the towel for the rest of the season. The Jackets close at Colorado Mesa and then host Chadron State Nov. 13 for Senior Day.

“I’ve said this every week, to roll into the next week and not make necessary changes, that is the definition of insanity,” he said. “We have to find ways to score points. Our defense is starting to play well and we have to do our part.”

Road Brawlers

The last time a road team won in this series was in 2005, a 43-13 Black Hills State win in Rapid City — Breske’s first season as a player for the Jackets.

Mines nearly had a road win in 2015, leading 24-6 at halftime, before falling 25-24. The Hardrockers finally broke the ice Saturday.

“It’s been a long time since the road team has won this rivalry, so that is huge. Even though it wasn’t pretty at the end of the day, we got the job done. Man,” Mines junior quarterback Spencer Zur said with a loud sigh of relief.

Experiencing the Black Hills Brawl

For many of the freshmen on both sides Saturday’s it was their first Black Hills Brawl. It feels good to be on the winning side, which is exactly the case for Mines defensive back Kaleb Tishler is. Naturally, he liked it. Having his first two career interceptions, late in the game, doesn’t hurt.

“It was a great environment. I really enjoyed,” Tischler said. “I’m excited for next year.”

Mines redshirt-freshman running back Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez, III, was also thankful to come out on top.

“It’s BH, so it’s big. There’s animosity,” Westbrook-Sanchez said. “But we came in like this was just the next game, and we just put in a few spots that we didn’t the previous week, so I think we’ve found those spots, we found guys who play hard and play faster for these next two weeks.”

The win was the second straight for the Hardrockers in the series and gives them a 65-60-11 edge going back to the first official game in 1900. More importantly, senior defensive end Kyante Christian said the Homestake Trophy stays in Rapid City.

“It is definitely something that we wanted to do, bring the trophy back to Rapid,” he said. “It is a great team effort. When the offense was struggling, we (defense) were able to get them the ball back multiple. And at the end of the game, the offense won it. They got the first down and we were in victory formation. That is all we really wanted, to come out with a W.”

Playing hot potato

It was far from a clean game, with eight turnovers (Mines five, BHSU three). In a wild third quarter, there were three turnovers in matter of six plays.

BHSU’s 6-foot-1, 240-pound defensive lineman Aric Eades recovered a Mines fumble on the BH 13-yard line and ran it back to the Hardrocker 16. But two plays later Kendal Johnson picked off BHSU quarterback Chance Eben in the end zone and ran it out to the 3-yard line.

The Jackets took their only lead on a 28-yard field goal by Jacob Parks with 5:18 to play. That field goal was set up on an interception by Lovenski Simon, who ran it back to the 1-yard line.

Looking ahead

The winner of this game would receive a shot in the arm of momentum and Mines head coach Charlie Flohr said a win in Spearfish in the rivalry game is not only icing on the cake, but it was big for their program.

“We’re above .500 now (5-4) and we have two very challenging games coming up,” he said. “We have to go on the road next week (at New Mexico Highlands) and we have Colorado Mesa coming to our place in two weeks. It is a big momentum boost for our kids this year and for our program.”

