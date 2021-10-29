Jackets, 'Rockers both in need of a win

The annual football game between South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State University is more than a rivalry these days as both teams are in dire need of a win.

The Yellow Jackets, after a 4-1 start have lost three straight games, and the Hardrockers have dropped two straight after a 4-2 start.

One team will eventually stop the bleeding Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.

“It definitely hits the fans, the players and us as coaches because we all know the importance of this game for a lot of alumni and a lot of people connected in the communities,” Mines head coach Charlie Flohr said. “But we prep for it as just another football game. We have to go out and continue to worry about ourselves and make sure we are doing everything we can all week long in preparation for the game, make sure we are detail oriented. It is a big game but we have to do everything to prepare for this game just like any other game.”

Black Hills State head coach Josh Breske said the game means more than just hosting the Homestake Trophy for one year.

“We were picked to finish ninth in this conference and that really put a chip on our shoulder,” he said. “Winning a game against another 4-4 opponent means more than just the trophy for us, it means we have an opportunity to finish on a strong note, something that we don’t take lightly."

Both teams are 2-4 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Hardrockers got their two conference wins over Adams State (45-42) and Fort Lewis (42-7), while the Jackets also beat Adams State (51-48 in 2 overtimes) and Fort Lewis (45-17).

Since then Mines has lost to Colorado Mines 44-24 and Western Colorado 42-21, while Black Hills State has lost to Colorado Mines 41-20, Western Colorado 44-28 and New Mexico Highlands 24-10.

Hardrockers looking for consistent execution

Things looked promising for Mines last week against Western Colorado as the Hardrockers ran out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. It was all downhill from there, as the Mountaineers outscored them 42-7 the rest of the way.

Flohr said that the last two weeks they have faced two nationally-ranked teams and felt like they played with those two teams closely at times. He said it is a matter of them going out and executing and making plays when those plays come to them.

“In a game like this, especially in a rivalry game, that is what it is going to come down to, which team is going to make the least amount of mistakes and also make the most of their opportunities when they get to them,” he said.

Flohr said a key for his team, and something they weren’t able to do in the last two weeks, was winning those conversion downs. He said that defensively it’s getting off the field on third, down and offensively staying on the field in those third-down situations.

It’s also winning the special teams, the field position battle in a game like this where two teams are evenly matched.

"It’s those hidden yards on special teams, punt returns and kick returns, not giving up those negative yards,” he said.

Flohr said it is going to be a battle of execution and making sure they are all doing the things they need to do to make the plays happen and execute in a high level.

Without senior running back Ahmed Lewis, who is out for the season with an injury, Flohr said it is going to be a combination of different players in the backfield who are helping them run the ball.

Sophomore Kaleb Roth has taken over for Lewis and has run for 394 yards on the season, averaging 5.5 yards per game. Redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Johannsen continues to lead the team in rushing at 433 yards and seven touchdowns, while redshirt-freshman Orlando Westbrook Sanchez, III has 178 yards on the ground.

“Black Hills is doing a good job of making teams one dimensional,” Flohr said. “We feel they will put pressure on us to try to throw the football, so we have to get our running game going. That way we are able to throw when we want to, not when we need to.”

Johannsen has completed 134 of 222 passes for 1,632 yards and 12 TDs, although he has thrown 10 interceptions. Junior Jeremiah Bridges leads the team in receiving with 35 catches for 406 yards and six scores, while freshman Isaiah Eastman has 32 receptions for 409 yards and two TDs and senior Collin Zur has 28 catches for 381 yards and three scores.

This will be Flohr’s first time back at Lyle Hare Stadium in about 20 years when he was a player at Dakota State.

“I know their kids are going to be excited and I know our kids are going to be excited,” he said. “It’s one of those things where our kids have to really sit down and think about what type of game they are playing in and make sure they embrace the moment before they take the field on Saturday.”

Jackets looking for a quicker start

Things were on a roll for the Yellow Jackets, winning four of their first five games and winning two of their first three RMAC games. Then came two games against ranked teams — Colorado Mines and Western Colorado — that seemed to side rail them a bit

They had their chance to bounce back against a then 2-5 New Mexico Highlands team last week, but the Cowboys shut down BHSU 24-10.

“I have been disappointed with our performance and our lack of consistent execution these last three weeks, starting with Colorado Mines, a game we were within six points of the start of the third quarter, with the ball. We just couldn’t capitalize,” he said.

Breske said that technically this is really their first year as a staff, so they’re having some issues. They’ve had six of eight games where they have scored three or fewer points in the first quarter.

On both sides of the football, he said it is growing pains of a young program.

“Offensively it isn’t about just starting fast, it is about orchestrating our first drive to at least move the chains and flip the field position,” he said. “Defensively, we’ve made a lot of strides in the tackling department, but then we take an entire game off from solid tackling.”

Breske said what he wants to see from his team this week, and what is going to give them the best chance to win, is playing with urgency.

“I’ve seen too many bouts of, ‘Oh, we’ll punt the ball away and it is OK, the defense will get it back for us,’” he said. “I’ve seen our team play so well at times when it is a must score situation or a must-stop situation. It’s my job and our job as coaches to try to do everything we can to harness that feeling, that this is a big play, this is a big series, this is a big stand without trying to get our guys to press.”

While the Yellow Jackets have started slow at times this season, their running game is what they relied on getting them back in the contest. Junior Matt Collier continues to lead the way with 804 yards on the ground (8.4 per carry), scoring four touchdowns. Sophomore Nolan Susel has added 415 yards and sophomore quarterback Chance Eben has 303 yards rushing.

“When Highlands gave us a base look we were able to run the ball well. Then they would give us an auxiliary look, something exotic, and we would have one mental error to cause the play to not go at all,” Breske said. “But our team is most confident in our run game."

Eben is 112 of 193 passing for 1,348 yards and 12 touchdowns with six interceptions. Senior Kielar Harpham has 25 receptions for 332 yards and five touchdowns, while redshirt freshman Connor Boyd has 22 catches for 304 yards and four scores. Sophomore Hasan Williams has 19 catches for 320 yards and three TDs and sophomore Jamin Wurtz has 19 catches for 207 yards.

Breske, who was 6-1 against Mines as a BHSU player from 2005-2009, said the rivalry has changed a lot since he was a student-athlete.

“Back then we would take it to Tech,” he said. “The programs have grown through various head coaches and now the trophy sits over with them right now.”

