Jackets roll past Skyhawks and move to 4-1

The Black Hills State football team once again had a huge second half to run past Fort Lewis 45-17 Saturday afternoon at Ray Dennison Memorial Field in Durango, Colo.

The Yellow Jackets (4-1, 2-1 RMAC) are off to their best start since the 2016 season when they started 5-1 and finished 7-4 overall. Black Hills State trailed 10-7 and led by only a 17-10 score at the halftime break, but outscored Fort Lewis 28-7 in the second half.

"Fort Lewis did a great job and came out and scored on the opening drive, and I kind of felt like they threw the kitchen sink at us," BHSU head coach Josh Breske said. "But we responded and I liked our position going into the second half. Two weeks in a row we gathered the troops and said, 'let's stay calm and go out there and take care of our jobs, first and foremost,' and our guys rose to the occasion and executed in the second half."

BHSU totaled 543 yards of total offense, led by running backs Matthew Collier with 103 yards, Nolan Susel with an even 100 yards and Clarence Johnson with 91 yards.

Chance Eben had another big game at quarterback, scoring five total touchdowns, including three passing and two rushing. He completed 17 of 29 passes for 169 yards, while adding 58 yards on the ground.