South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley presented a budget recommendation Thursday of almost $35 million to the legislative Joint Appropriations Committee.

“This fiscal year 2024 budget request meets the day-to-day needs of the office and its programs that ensure public safety in our communities,” Jackley said in a press release. “While many people know about our criminal and civil litigation efforts, we also are involved in areas such as forensic testing, consumer protection, elderly abuse, and law enforcement training.”

Jackley's presentation included one-time funding requests of $3.5 million for a computerized criminal history system and more than $370,000 for digital radios. Recurring funding requests include $626,000 for maintenance of the computerized criminal history system, nearly $140,000 for miscellaneous operating expenses and $338,000 for federal fund expenditure authority.

“We appreciate the discussion with the legislative committee today and their interest in the Attorney General’s office and public safety,” Jackley said. “Our goal is to be efficient with the taxpayer dollars we are given and use those funds to protect the people of South Dakota.”

The Joint Appropriations Committee will make final budget decisions at a later date during the legislative session.