Jackrabbits 3rd in Stats preseason poll

The South Dakota State University football team has matched its highest-ever ranking in a Football Championship Subdivision preseason poll, checking in at No. 3 in the Stats Perform survey released Monday.
The Jackrabbits were also tabbed third in both 2018 and 2019, while holding a fifth-place ranking in the initial poll last season.
SDSU is coming off a 2020-21 season in which the Jackrabbits reached the FCS title game for the first time in program history, finishing with an 8-2 record after making their ninth consecutive postseason appearance. Defending national champion Sam Houston, which edged the Jackrabbits, 23-21, in the closing seconds of their national championship game this past May in Frisco, Texas, holds the top spot with 1,228 points after garnering 39 of the 50 first-place votes.
James Madison was second with 1,180 points and eight first-place votes, followed by SDSU with the remaining three first-place votes and 1,156 points. North Dakota State (1,116 points) and Delaware (1,017 points) rounded out the top five.
The Jackrabbits are scheduled to kick off the 2021 campaign Sept. 3 at Colorado State.
Challenging schedule awaits USD volleyball in 2021
Three matches against NCAA tourney teams in 2020 highlight the 2021 South Dakota volleyball schedule, released Monday by head coach Leanne Williamson.
The Coyotes’ 30-match schedule includes eight non-conference matches against teams that finished the abbreviated spring season with RPI’s in the top 100. Eleven of the 12 non-conference foes finished with a winning record during an NCAA season that was entirely pushed to the spring for most of the Division I teams in the nation.
South Dakota earned a 15-7 overall record in 2020 and won the Summit League tournament championship to earn the program’s second NCAA Division I tournament berth in the last three seasons.
“We are very excited about this schedule,” Williamson said. “This is the most challenging schedule that South Dakota volleyball will have ever played, but I know that this team is prepared for the challenge.
“We believe this schedule will set us up for success throughout the whole season. With our group of returners and the group of players that have joined our team this offseason, I know we will be in a good place to compete regionally and nationally.”
NCAA tourney teams in Louisville, Missouri and Creighton dot the schedule this fall while the Coyotes will open the season against the Big Ten’s Northwestern Wildcats for the second time in the last four seasons. That’s three teams from Power Five conferences on this fall’s schedule.
South Dakota will take part in non-conference tournaments in Greeley, Colorado, Louisville, Kentucky, and Wichita, Kansas, as well as hosting the South Dakota Classic.
The 18-match Summit League slate begins inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Sept. 24 with the South Dakota Showdown Series against South Dakota State. The two teams will play in Brookings on Oct. 22.
St. Thomas of Saint Paul, Minnesota, makes the leap from D-III to D-I and joins the Summit League this fall. The Tommies won 30 matches in their last full season of competition in 2019. St. Thomas and South Dakota will square off inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Oct. 7.
“The addition of St. Thomas to the Summit League is great,” said Williamson. “We love to see the league grow, and I believe that St. Thomas will be a great addition.”
South Dakota, by virtue of winning the 2019 Summit League regular season title, will host the 2021 Summit League tournament inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center from November 25-27.
The Coyotes captured the 2020 Summit League tournament title with a pair of thrilling five-set wins over Kansas City and Denver inside the Sanford Pentagon in April.
“It is certainly an interesting feeling not having the spring season to break some of the skills down, especially with our underclassmen,” Williamson said. “However, everyone is in the same position.
“Season is always something that we look forward to, and this year is no different. I’m optimistic that the season will be more of a normal feel for both our athletes and our fans"