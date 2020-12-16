Jackrabbits add 30 for football

Meachum is working toward a master's degree in sport and recreation administration.

CADE REYNOLDS

Reynolds led Daphne High School in tackles each of the last two seasons, earning all-county honors as a safety as a junior and as a linebacker his senior season. In 2020, he registered 121 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and five sacks, while also forcing three fumbles and intercepting a pass.

A member of the National Honor Society, Reynolds plans to major in either computer science or sociology.

CHRISTOPHER RHODES

Rhodes was selected to play in the 2020 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl after earning all-conference and all-district honors at Truman High School. He also set the school record and has been a state qualifier in the triple jump during the track and field season.

A member of the National Honor Society, Rhodes intends to pursue a degree in business economics.

CADE RICE