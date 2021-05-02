Jackrabbits baseball blanked by Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts starting pitcher Matt Gaskins faced the minimum number of batters in his six innings of work and the Golden Eagles raced out to an early lead to complete a Summit League baseball series sweep of South Dakota State, 9-0, Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium.

League-leading ORU improved to 20-18 overall and 11-4 in the Summit. SDSU dropped to 11-25 overall and 6-14 in league play.

Ryan Cash recorded the first of his three runs batted in on the afternoon with a first-inning double that scored Jake McMurray. ORU added three more runs in the second inning to knock out Jackrabbit starter Drew Beazley, with Adam Oviedo and Anthony Martinez hitting back-to-back run-scoring doubles before Cash plated the finale run of the frame on a fielders choice that resulted in an SDSU error.

Gaskins, meanwhile, allowed only two hits in his six shutout innings, but both Jess Bellows in the first inning and Colton Cox in the sixth were erased on the base paths on double plays. Gaskins finished with nine strikeouts, while four Golden Eagle relievers combined to toss three more shutout innings.

ORU put the game away with a four-run fourth inning that was aided by another Jackrabbit error and featured Cash's second RBI double of the game. Blake Hall drove in the final two runs of the inning with a single to left field.