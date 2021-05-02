Jackrabbits baseball blanked by Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts starting pitcher Matt Gaskins faced the minimum number of batters in his six innings of work and the Golden Eagles raced out to an early lead to complete a Summit League baseball series sweep of South Dakota State, 9-0, Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium.
League-leading ORU improved to 20-18 overall and 11-4 in the Summit. SDSU dropped to 11-25 overall and 6-14 in league play.
Ryan Cash recorded the first of his three runs batted in on the afternoon with a first-inning double that scored Jake McMurray. ORU added three more runs in the second inning to knock out Jackrabbit starter Drew Beazley, with Adam Oviedo and Anthony Martinez hitting back-to-back run-scoring doubles before Cash plated the finale run of the frame on a fielders choice that resulted in an SDSU error.
Gaskins, meanwhile, allowed only two hits in his six shutout innings, but both Jess Bellows in the first inning and Colton Cox in the sixth were erased on the base paths on double plays. Gaskins finished with nine strikeouts, while four Golden Eagle relievers combined to toss three more shutout innings.
ORU put the game away with a four-run fourth inning that was aided by another Jackrabbit error and featured Cash's second RBI double of the game. Blake Hall drove in the final two runs of the inning with a single to left field.
SDSU loaded the bases in the seventh on a single by Luke Ira and walks to Ryan McDonald and Derek Hackman, but did not score.
McMurray, Cash and Martinez each tallied two of ORU's 11 hits.
UP NEXT:
The Jackrabbits are off from competition until opening a four-game series May 14 with a doubleheader at North Dakota State.
NOTES:
ORU leads the all-time series, 59-17
Brett Mogen, Nate Holliday and Riley McSherry each pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the Jackrabbits
Hackman has reached base safely in 10 consecutive games, while McDonald extended his streak to nine games.
Jacks golf tied for 6th after Day 2
The South Dakota State men's golf team improved from seventh to tie for six after two rounds of play at the 2021 Summit League Men's Golf Championship.
The Jackrabbits posted a team score of 296 (+8) in round two and have a 36-holes total of 600 (+24). Denver slid into first place with a 9-under 279 in the second round and are 3-under par (573) through 36 holes. Oral Roberts is in second with 582 (+6).
Liam Georgiadis carded a team-best 1-under 71 on day two, jumping seven spots on the leaderboard to tie for 15th with a two-round total of 148 (+4). Jack Tanner shot his second consecutive 74 (+2) and is also tied for 15th.
Will Frazier is tied for 21st with 76-74-150 (+6). Matthew Schaefer and Sam Batta each fired a 77 (+5) in the second round.
Up Next:
South Dakota State will conclude play at the 2021 Summit League Championship on Monday. Tee times will begin at 8 a.m. at the par-72, 7,086-yard Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton, Kan.