Jackrabbits baseball drops opener to Kansas 7-3

Kansas scored a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and tacked on single runs in each of the next two innings to pull away for a 7-3 victory over South Dakota State in the college baseball season opener for both teams Friday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Jayhawks' rally came after SDSU tied the game at 3-all with a three-run top of the fifth. Wyatt Andersen started the Jackrabbit outburst with a double to right-center and scored on a base hit by Derek Hackman. Freshman second baseman Avery Mellman then stepped to the plate and launched a game-tying two-run home run to center field.

SDSU reliever Brett Mogen, who struck out the side in order in the bottom of the fifth for his first inning of work, appeared to work around a leadoff double by Anthony Tulimero in the sixth by retiring the next two hitters before an error extended the inning. After a walk, Casey Burnham singled home both Tulimero and Conner VanCleave for the go-ahead runs.

Tulimero pushed the Kansas lead to 6-3 with a solo homer in the seventh and Skyler Messinger scampered home on a wild pitch in the eighth after leading off the frame with a single to center. Tulimero was 3-for-3, adding a pair of doubles and scoring three times in leading the Jayhawks' nine-hit attack.