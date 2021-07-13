Jackrabbits earn WBCA academic honors

The South Dakota State women's basketball team was honored Tuesday as the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced its 2020-21 Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll. The Jackrabbits ranked 10th in NCAA Division I with a team grade point average of 3.699.
SDSU has earned the WBCA Academic Top 25 honor 14 times in the Division I era under the helm of head coach Aaron Johnston.
YEARS IN WBCA ACADEMIC TOP 25
- 2004-05: 2nd - 3.567 Team GPA
- 2005-06: 1st - 3.730 Team GPA
- 2006-07: 1st - 3.693 Team GPA
- 2007-08: 1st - 3.669 Team GPA
- 2008-09: 3rd - 3.571 Team GPA
- 2009-10: 2nd - 3.622 Team GPA
- 2010-11: 1st - 3.666 Team GPA
- 2011-12: 2nd - 3.610 Team GPA
- 2012-13: 13th - 3.492 Team GPA
- 2013-14: 19th - 3.421 Team GPA
- 2014-15: 21st - 3.427 Team GPA
- 2017-18: 8th - 3.641 Team GPA
- 2019-20: T-11th - 3.696 Team GPA
- 2020-21: 10th - 3.699 Team GPA
The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2020-21 season is the 26th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.
NCAA DIVISION I HONOREES
Rank Institution Head Coach GPA
1 University of Maine Amy Vachon 3.900
2 Youngstown State University John Barnes 3.874
3 Robert Morris University Charlie Buscaglia 3.824
4 Marist College Brian Giorgis 3.770
5 University of North Dakota Mallory Bernhard 3.766
6 Eastern Illinois University Matt Bollant 3.752
7 Northern Illinois University Lisa Carlsen 3.739
8 Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Cindy Stein 3.716
9 Lipscomb University Laura Sumski 3.702
10 South Dakota State University Aaron Johnston 3.699
11 University of Nebraska Omaha Carrie Banks 3.689
T12 Samford University Carley Kuhns 3.672
T12 Portland State University Chelsey Gregg 3.672
14 Lehigh University Sue Troyan 3.670
15 University of Northern Iowa Tanya Warren 3.663
16 Kent State University Todd Starkey 3.655
17 Arizona State University Charli Turner Thorne 3.645
18 Western Illinois University JD Gravina 3.644
19 Davidson College Gayle Fulks 3.634
20 Washington State University Kamie Ethridge 3.629
21 Iona College Billi Chambers 3.622
22 Houston Baptist University Donna Finnie 3.621
23 University of Minnesota Lindsay Whalen 3.593
T24 Rice University Tina Langley 3.583
T24 Seattle University Suzy Barcomb 3.583
Special Mention: Yale University, Allison Guth, 3.790; Harvard University, Kathy Delaney-Smith, 3.669.
About the Women's Basketball Coaches Association:
Founded in 1981, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women's and girls' basketball at all levels of competition. The WBCA offers educational resources that coaches need to help make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players; provides opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession; serves as the unifying voice of a diverse community of coaches to those organizations that control the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport. Visit www.WBCA.org for more details about the association.