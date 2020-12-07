Jackrabbits enter AP poll at No. 22

The South Dakota State University women's basketball team has earned a spot in an Associated Press regular season poll for the first time in 11 years, checking in at No. 22 in the rankings, released Monday.

The undefeated Jackrabbits vaulted into the rankings with a pair of home wins over ranked opponents, downing former No. 15 Iowa State, 76-69, on Nov. 30, and defeating former No. 18 Gonzaga, 75-72 in overtime, Sunday. SDSU was the top team receiving votes in last week's poll.

State was ranked for 10 weeks during the 2008-09 season, climbing to as high as 16th in the final regular season poll.

The last time the Jackrabbits appeared in either of the two major Division I women's basketball polls was a 22nd place showing in the final USA TODAY Coaches Poll of the 2018-19 season, following SDSU's run to an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance.

The Jackrabbits, 3-0 overall, are scheduled to play Thursday at Kansas State. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m., with coverage on ESPN+(subscription required) and the Jackrabbit Sports Network.

SELLAND NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Myah Selland was named the Summit League Women's Basketball Player of the Week announced Monday by the league office.