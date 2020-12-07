Jackrabbits enter AP poll at No. 22

The South Dakota State University women's basketball team has earned a spot in an Associated Press regular season poll for the first time in 11 years, checking in at No. 22 in the rankings, released Monday.
The undefeated Jackrabbits vaulted into the rankings with a pair of home wins over ranked opponents, downing former No. 15 Iowa State, 76-69, on Nov. 30, and defeating former No. 18 Gonzaga, 75-72 in overtime, Sunday. SDSU was the top team receiving votes in last week's poll.
State was ranked for 10 weeks during the 2008-09 season, climbing to as high as 16th in the final regular season poll.
The last time the Jackrabbits appeared in either of the two major Division I women's basketball polls was a 22nd place showing in the final USA TODAY Coaches Poll of the 2018-19 season, following SDSU's run to an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance.
The Jackrabbits, 3-0 overall, are scheduled to play Thursday at Kansas State. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m., with coverage on ESPN+(subscription required) and the Jackrabbit Sports Network.
SELLAND NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Myah Selland was named the Summit League Women's Basketball Player of the Week announced Monday by the league office.
Selland averaged 17.5 points per game as she led the Jackrabbits in wins over Creighton, 66-47, and over No. 18 Gonzaga, 75-72 in overtime. The redshirt junior posted the third double-double of her career with 17 points and 11 rebounds while adding four assists against Creighton.
Selland posted 18 points to lead the Jackrabbits to an upset over No. 18 Gonzaga as she shot 50 percent (7 of 14) from the field. She was responsible for sending the game into overtime with an and-one. Additionally, as the Jacks were down 70-69, Selland sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 30 seconds remaining in overtime to give SDSU the lead. Gonzaga tied up the game, 72-72, but the Letcher native executed a perfect assist to Lindsey Theuninck, who hit the game-winning 3-pointer.
