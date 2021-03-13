Jackrabbits recover to beat Youngstown

Cole Frahm kicked a 29-yard field goal with 31 seconds remaining to lift eighth-ranked South Dakota State to a 19-17 victory over Youngstown State in Missouri Valley Football Conference action Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

With the victory, SDSU improved to 3-1 overall and in league play. YSU dropped to 0-4 overall and in the MVFC.

Frahm's game-winning field goal capped a 10-play, 67-yard drive after the Penguins had scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter. With SDSU facing third-and-11 from its own 20-yard line, quarterback Mark Gronowski, who struggled with his accuracy much of the day, connected with tight end Zach Heins on a 39-yard pass play to the YSU 41 to keep the drive alive.

Gronowski hooked up again with Heins on the next play for 16 yards to put the Jackrabbits into field goal range. Another 10-yard pass from Gronowski to Jadon Janke moved SDSU even closer to set up Frahm, who earlier in the first quarter booted a career-long 52-yard field goal that gave SDSU a 10-0 lead.

For the fourth time in as many games, SDSU scored on its first possession. The Jackrabbits took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards on six plays, finishing the drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Gronowski to Jaxon Janke.