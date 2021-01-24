Jackrabbits volleyball falls to Drake in season opener

The South Dakota State volleyball team dropped its season opener at Drake, 3-0 (21-25, 21-25, 20-25), on Sunday afternoon inside the Knapp Center.

Drake improved to 3-0 early in the season, while the Jackrabbits fell to 0-1.

Crystal Burk led the way for the Jackrabbits with 13 kills, while adding 12 digs. Akeela Jefferson recorded a career-best 11 kills and transfer Hailee Blau tallied nine kills in her Jackrabbit debut. Sydney Andrews posted three blocks, while Tori Thompson and Carly Wedel recorded two blocks apiece. Wedel aided the offensive efforts with 34 assists and added two service aces. Tatum Pickar and Brooke Amann , recorded 16 and 15 digs, respectively.

The Jackrabbits opened the match with a 7-4 advantage, thanks to kills from Burk, Blau and Thompson, along with a service ace by Pickar. Drake would go on an 8-5 run to tie things up at 12-12. The Bulldogs scored the next five points to provide enough separation en route to a 25-21 first set win.