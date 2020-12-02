Jackrabbits Win at Iowa State 71-68

AMES, Iowa - South Dakota State defeated a Power Five conference program for the fifth time in six seasons, as the Jackrabbit men's basketball team topped Iowa State 71-68 Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum.

Four scored in double figures for the Jacks, who led virtually the entire game to improve to 2-2 on the season.

"I am very proud of our guys' effort," head coach Eric Henderson said. "We weren't perfect, we got sloppy at times, but I thought our toughness was something special. We need that every time we step on the floor."

Iowa State grabbed a 5-4 lead that the Jacks erased less than a minute later thanks to an 8-0 run. After the Cyclones crawled to within five, SDSU rattled off 12 of the next 15 points to cement its control. Baylor Scheierman's 3-pointer in the waning moments of the first half propelled the visitors to a 39-27 halftime lead.

The Jacks maintained a double-digit edge for most of the second half. Scheierman buried a 3-pointer late in the shot clock, and then Noah Freidel added a free throw, as SDSU led 65-54 with 4:14 to play. Iowa State had one last run in it, however, using a 12-2 spurt to draw within one in the final minute.