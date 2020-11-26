Jacks beat Utah State for first win of season

SIOUX FALLS — Baylor Scheierman had a career-high 23 points as South Dakota State defeated Utah State 83-59 on Thursday night in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Douglas Wilson had 16 points and Alex Arians added 13 points for South Dakota State (1-1). David Wingett had 11 points.

Neemias Queta had 12 points, three assists and three blocks for the Aggies (0-2). Marco Anthony added 10 points.

Culver powers No. 15 West Virginia past VCU

Derek Culver had 23 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 15 West Virginia beat VCU 78-66 on Thursday in the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic semifinals.

West Virginia (2-0) will face Western Kentucky in the final Friday.

Culver rebounded from a seven-point game Wednesday night in the Mountaineers' opening victory over South Dakota State, finishing two shy of his career high. He was 8 of 14 from the field.

Sean McNeil added 16 points, and Oscar Tshiebwe had 11 points and 16 rebounds.

Nah'Shon Hyland led the Rams (1-1) with 13 points.