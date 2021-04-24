Jacks cruise past Holy Cross

Mark Gronowski threw a season-high three touchdown passes to the Janke brothers and the Jackrabbit defense held Holy Cross out of the end zone as top-seeded South Dakota State opened the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs with a 31-3 victory Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

The Jackrabbits improved to 6-1 on the season, while Holy Cross had its season come to an end with a 3-1 mark.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Gronowski connected with Jaxon Janke on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 2 minutes, 31 seconds remaining in the first half to open the scoring. That capped a six-play, 63-yard drive that included a 33-yard run by Pierre Strong, Jr. that put the Jackrabbits deep into opposing territory.

After Cole Frahm kicked a 20-yard field early in the second quarter for a 10-0 lead, the Jackrabbits pushed their lead to 17 later in the stanza on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Gronowski to Jadon Janke.

Holy Cross answered on its next drive for its lone points of the game. After having a 49-yard field goal attempt on their opening drive, the Crusaders' Derek Ng knocked in a 47-yard field goal into the wind in the final 30 seconds of the first half.