Jacks roll past WIU in home opener

South Dakota State scored on big play after big play in the first half to roll past Western Illinois, 45-10, in the Jackrabbits' home football opener Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

With their win in the annual Dairy Drive game, the Jackrabbits improved to 2-1 both overall and in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. WIU dropped to 0-2.

Freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski led the Jackrabbits on touchdown drives on each of their first two offensive series, scoring on a 22-yard run to open the scoring and then taking advantage of a short field after an interception as Pierre Strong, Jr. scored from a yard out.

Western Illinois executed a fake punt to extend a drive and pull within 14-3 late in the first quarter on a 26-yard field goal by Mason Laramie.

SDSU, however, tacked on four more touchdowns in the second quarter with each of the first three scores covering at least 40 yards. The Jackrabbits first went to the air as Gronowski hooked up with Jadon Janke on a 44-yard touchdown pass deep over the middle.