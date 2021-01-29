Jackson Dibona’s nine 3s help push RC Christian past Timber Lake

As the third quarter wore on in Friday night’s clash against Timber Lake, the Rapid City Christian boys basketball team just couldn’t build space between them and their opponent, as the Panthers matched the Comets intensity and went tit for tat on the scoreboard.
But finally, in the closing minutes of the third and as the fourth opened up, RC Christian found what it needed, stringing together 15 straight points, thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Jackson Dibona, and pulled away for an 84-63 victory at Hart Ranch.
Dibona had no small part in the win, knocking down a school-record nine 3s and finishing with a game-high 32 points.
“The defense was just shelling over, my teammates were finding me and I just kept getting open,” Dibona said.
Dibona also hauled in six rebounds for RC Christian (9-2), as Sam Schlabach added 12 points and six rebounds, while Presley Myers tallied 11 points and Carson Glassbrenner chipped in nine.
“He’s really been shooting the ball well lately. He’s shooting with a lot of confidence, and he’s put a lot of work in and it’s paying off for him,” Comets head coach Kyle Courtney said of Dibona. “We ran some plays to him when he got hot, and credit to him he hit the shots, and also to his teammates to set screens and get him open.”
Dibona notched seven consecutive points on an early 9-0 run for RC Christian, which took an 11-3 advantage in the opening frame. Timber Lake (4-7) came right back to tie it at 11-apiece before Dibona drilled his second of three 3-pointers in the quarter to give his squad a 19-17 edge heading into the second period.
The junior guard hit another shot from beyond the arc early in the second quarter but the Comets failed to gain much distance as the Panthers used four free throws and a pair of layups to take a 27-26 lead with 3:38 to play before halftime. Glassbrenner laid in a basket and Myers drained a 3 to regain the lead for RC Christian, but Timber Lake took advantage of turnovers and scored on a steal and bucket in transition.
After Mitch Heidecker grabbed an offensive rebound and converted on a turnaround jumper, the Panthers answered with a layup to make it 35-35 at intermission.
“I knew they would be ready for us,” Courtney said. “They have some very good athletes, and credit to them; I thought they came out and just outplayed us entirely in that first half.”
The Panthers also benefited from their use of the full-court press, forcing 14 Comets turnovers in the opening 16 minutes.
“We’ve seen full-court presses, and people have done that to us and we know we’re going to see it, but we struggled mentally with it,” Courtney said. “I thought (Timber Lake) had a great game plan, and they came out and played a really good first half.”
While RC Christian struggled in the first half, losing the lead a handful of times, its deficits never dipped below one and it never lost the lead in the second half. The Comets were able to build a small advantage midway through the third quarter when Dibona fired in another 3-pointer and Schlabach went two-for-two at the free-throw line, but it was short-lived as Timber Lake tallied a 3 to cut it back to a three-point contest.
Then came RC Christian’s 12-0 run, which Dibona ignited by snagging an offensive rebound and hitting a jump shot, and then drilling a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer. Ian Clewley also picked up an offensive rebound and bucket before Dibona notched his eighth shot from deep to give the Comets a 64-46 lead with six minutes remaining in regulation.
After a Panthers 3 and two free throws, Dibona recorded his ninth and final 3-pointer to surpass 30 points on the evening.
“We just got back to the basics,” Dibona said. “We didn’t try to make the crazy passes or do crazy things. We just played basketball the way we were taught to. We didn’t come out fully ready to go, but luckily we got it going.”
Myers added back-to-back 3s in the final minutes as Comets substitutes pushed their advantage over 20 in the last 60 seconds.
“I was proud of our guys in the fact that we responded in the third quarter and settled down,” Courtney said. “Timber Lake really got us rattled in the first half, a lot of turnovers, but I’m proud of our guys in the fact that we slowed down and executed there in the third and fourth quarters.”
RC Christian plays again Thursday at home against Kadoka Area.