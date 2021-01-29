Jackson Dibona’s nine 3s help push RC Christian past Timber Lake

While RC Christian struggled in the first half, losing the lead a handful of times, its deficits never dipped below one and it never lost the lead in the second half. The Comets were able to build a small advantage midway through the third quarter when Dibona fired in another 3-pointer and Schlabach went two-for-two at the free-throw line, but it was short-lived as Timber Lake tallied a 3 to cut it back to a three-point contest.

Then came RC Christian’s 12-0 run, which Dibona ignited by snagging an offensive rebound and hitting a jump shot, and then drilling a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer. Ian Clewley also picked up an offensive rebound and bucket before Dibona notched his eighth shot from deep to give the Comets a 64-46 lead with six minutes remaining in regulation.

After a Panthers 3 and two free throws, Dibona recorded his ninth and final 3-pointer to surpass 30 points on the evening.

“We just got back to the basics,” Dibona said. “We didn’t try to make the crazy passes or do crazy things. We just played basketball the way we were taught to. We didn’t come out fully ready to go, but luckily we got it going.”

Myers added back-to-back 3s in the final minutes as Comets substitutes pushed their advantage over 20 in the last 60 seconds.