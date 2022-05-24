Jacobs K’s 11, Marsh tosses one-hitter as pitching propels Hardhats to doubleheader win over Spearfish

Outside of one bad inning, Palmer Jacobs was vexing on the mound. Outside of a few bad throws, Dylon Marsh was economical.

Both pitchers were strong in their starts Tuesday night, leading the way for the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats, whose batters had solid pitching to deal with themselves.

Jacobs struck out 11 batters and Marsh surrendered just one hit as the duo tossed complete games in 4-3 and 1-0 victories over Spearfish Post 164 at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“They threw strikes. Period. They went right after hitters and threw strikes and they were aggressive,” Hardhats head coach Kelvin Torve said. “We preach strikes every year, all year long, and struggled to do that early in the year, but now we’re starting to figure it out, and Palmer and Dylon are the reason we won two games tonight.”

Jacobs finished with five hits allowed, two earned runs and just one walk on 99 pitches. He ended with a .758 strike percentage, including an 84% first-strike percentage. Marsh, meanwhile, threw just 72 pitches, fanned four and walked three, finishing with a .611 strike percentage and 54% first-strike rate.

“It’s a lot easier once you get the first (strikeout), and I feel like both me and Dylon got a lot of first-pitch strikes in,” Jacobs said. “After that it’s a lot easier to pitch around guys and get some outs.”

Post 164’s pitching was also fairly steady, as Alex Sunsted surrendered four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five in six innings, and Hogan Tystad allowed one run on five hits and seven walks while fanning four in 5 2/3 innings and 108 pitches.

“I’m extremely proud. Against (Post) 22, we just held them to five runs in two games. I’m very happy with that,” Spartans head coach Parker Louks said. “We mixed it up, they were on their heels getting outs everywhere. I’m very pleased.”

As far as the bats, in Game 1 Zeke Farlee and Mars Sailer both led Post 22 with a pair of hits and two runs, while Sailer drove in three runs and picked up a double. Carter Lyon had a double for Post 164 and collected two RBIs.

Sailer went on to have the only multi-hit performance of either team in Game 2, while Alex Dietrich scored the only run and Farlee was the one who drove him in. Lyon notched the only hit for the Spartans in Game 2.

“Defensively, the second game we played really well,” said Torve, whose squad committed four errors in Game 1. “The first game we played was an embarrassment. We didn’t compete in the first game, we didn’t swing the bats very well in the first game, we made errors in the first game. Palmer kept us in the game. We challenged them between games and the second game they competed and played a lot better.”

Game 1

The Hardhats got on the board in the bottom of the first when Farlee made it to third base with no outs after getting on with a leadoff bunt and then advancing to second on a passed ball and third on a steal. He was sent to the plate on a groundout from Sailer, who in the third inning made it a 2-0 game when he smacked a line drive that the center fielder missed on a dive and sprinted around the bags for an inside-the-park home run.

Jacobs worked himself into some trouble in the fifth inning after Cody Chapman’s leadoff double down the right-field line served as the Spartans' first hit of the contest. Chapman advanced to third after Jacobs threw the ball at Connor Comer trying to get the force out at first on a sacrifice-bunt, leaving Comer safe at first, then Jacobs plunked back-to-back batters on consecutive pitches to load the bases and bring home a run.

Jacobs recovered by striking out the next batter on three pitches, but then Lyon smacked a two-run, go-ahead double by directing the first pitch he saw over the head of the first baseman. Jacobs fanned two more to get out of the inning.

Sailer helped level the game at 3-3 in the sixth with an RBI-double to left that drove in Farlee from second, a base he stole. Following pinch-hitter Kai Jackson’s sac-bunt that moved Farlee over to third with one out, Harrison Good pushed one up the middle for the eventual game-winning RBI-single.

Jacobs came back out for the seventh and sat down two more batters to secure the win.

Game 2

Post 22 left nine men on base in the second game, but one run was all that was needed to complete the doubleheader sweep.

Dietrich hit a leadoff single to left-center to begin the fourth, then advanced to second on a sac-bunt from Jacob Solano. He then advanced to third on Wilson Kieffer’s grounder past the shortstop, leaving Farlee to send a high-arching pitch into deep left field, a sacrifice-fly that easily plated Dietrich.

Post 164 left three men on base, never advancing past second.

“We were just stringing good ABs together, and that’s really the crux of it,” Louks said. “We had other innings where we had good ABs, but we didn’t string three or four together.”

The Hardhats hit the road Thursday for a doubleheader against Sturgis Post 33, while The Spartans head east Saturday for a pair of games against Aberdeen Post 24.

