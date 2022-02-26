Jada Mollman’s fourth quarter fuels STM girls’ win, SoDak 16 berth, over Hill City

Jada Mollman suddenly found herself open in the fourth quarter.

With Hill City heavily guarding Reese Ross and Mairin Duffy, the St. Thomas More junior forward had to switch from facilitator to scorer.

“Well no one was guarding me and I’m just not used to that,” she said. “I’m usually in the post and I’m always touching someone, so I was looking around and there was no one there, so I just had to shoot.”

It was a bit of an adjustment for Mollman, but her contributions in the final period helped the No. 1 Cavaliers ward off the No. 4 Rangers, dropping nine of her team’s 16 points in a 54-37 win Saturday night in the final round of the Region 8A tournament.

STM (18-3) will take on Vermillion (17-5) in the Class A Sodak 16, scheduled for Thursday at a neutral site.

“They started sagging off of her big time, and she had to try and contribute in some way, whether that was trying to pass or not,” Cavaliers head coach Brandon Kandolin said of Mollman. “But when they’re sagging off like that you’ve got to try and be a scorer. You’ve got to be a threat.”

Mollman also tallied 13 of St. Thomas More’s 25 second-half points and finished with 16, along with four rebounds. Ross collected a team-high 17 points and nine boards, and Duffy added 13 points.

Senior Whitney Edwards earned a game-high 19 points in her last game for Hill City (13-9), scoring 14 of her squad’s 23 second-half total, and Maggie Taylor chipped in eight points.

“We’ve just got to shoot, and I think a lot of times we were a little too timid and a little too pass-happy,” Rangers head coach Wade Ginsbach said “But at the end of the day the girls played their roles, and that’s all we can ask of them.”

A 9-0 run, fueled by back-to-back three-point plays from Mollman and Gabby Robbins, gave the Cavaliers a bit of a lead in the first quarter. A Duffy 3-pointer and a Ross layup before the buzzer stretched their advantage to double digits at 16-5 entering the second period.

Edwards opened the second with her first points, a 3-pointer, but her shot was answered immediately with a 3 from Ross, who notched eight points in the frame. Taylor, a 6-foot-2 sophomore who was guarded by the 6-foot Ross, and vice versa, sank one of four shots over her defender, this time from mid-range, before Duffy drilled a 3 to help give STM a 29-14 advantage at halftime.

“We struggled on (Ross) the first time we played them, so we put Maggie on her to get a little size and make them shoot outside, but she’s going to get hers. She’s a player,” Ginsbach said. “We tried some different things, but they’ve probably seen everything you can throw at them anyway, so they knew how to adjust.”

Hill City put together its first consecutive points of the evening to begin the third quarter, as Alaina Dean knocked down a 3 from the left wing and Taylor scored a bucket in the post to cut its deficit to 10.

Duffy drained her third 3 of the game and Ross tapped in a putback as Mollman tallied four points in the period off a baseline layup and a basket through contact to stretch the lead back out to 16, but Edwards responded with a 3 from the top of the key before sinking a bucket in the paint after grabbing an offensive rebound to shrink the margin back down 13 ahead of the fourth quarter.

“They’re a great team,” Kandolin said. “They’re well-coached and I think they did what they do very well, which is use (Abby) Siemonsma to stretch you out on the outside, and then they’ve got great size and Edwards is smooth in the post.”

Edwards drilled a 3 to open the final frame and once again cut it back to a 10-point contest, but it came at a cost as Taylor was nabbed for her fifth foul after pushing Ross under the basket on the shot with 7:29 to play.

Her absence allowed Mollman to become a shooter, as six of her nine points were tallied on layups, the other three notched at the free-throw line, before Sloane Keszler and Duffy poured in back-to-back layups to build the Cavaliers’ lead to 20 with less than a minute remaining.

“We’re starting to figure things out,” Kandolin said. “We’re still always a work-in-progress with things that we can work on, and I think tonight, with some of the stagnant stuff, we’ve got to look at that and how we need to move better without the ball.

Edwards, a 1,000-point scorer, capped off her Hill City career with a 3-pointer in the waning seconds. The Rangers will also graduate Siemonsma, Cassidy Moody and Natalie Hanka.

“I’ve been here for five years. A lot of those girls we brought up as eighth graders, and effort’s never been a question,” Ginsbach said. “I’m always proud of the effort.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.