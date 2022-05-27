Jade Ecoffey defends 3200 state title in upset victory

SIOUX FALLS — A year ago, Jade Ecoffey gave Red Cloud its first-ever state track and field championship by winning the Class A girls 3200-meter run.

This year, however, a repeat title looked unlikely as Ecoffey battled an injury, competed in just one 3200 event during the regular season — a first-place time of 11 minutes, 42.10 seconds at the Black Hills Conference Meet — and put her state participation hopes in jeopardy.

“I knew I was more in shape than that,” she said. “I finally figured out my injury situation and I just wanted to come out here and win and take back my title.”

Ecoffey was seeded ninth entering the 2022 installment of the Class A girls 3200 Friday at Howard Wood Field, but found herself in a pack of five runners contending for the title in the final lap. She broke free of the pack in the final 200 meters but was soon shadowed by Custer’s Ramsey Karim, closing in on her in the last 100.

She had just enough to hold off Karim, crossing the finish line .15 seconds ahead to pull off the upset and claim back-to-back state championships with a time of 11:09.26.

“I was going and I was like, I think I got it, I think I’m going to win, and then I look up at the scoreboard and she’s about to catch me,” Ecoffey said of Karim. “I’m like, I just need a little bit more, I’m almost there, and I pushed it with the last bit I had. That was probably one of the toughest races I’ve ever had.”

Ecoffey will also compete in the 1600 on Saturday, an event she also won in 2021. She’s seeded second, trailing Sioux Falls Christian’s Ellie Maddox by 19.56 seconds.

“It means so much to represent my school and be the first state champion here for track. All year, all season, it was, I want to come back, I want to win it,” she said. “I want to defend my title, and I did just that.”

Kortemeyer shatters 43-year-old state record to win discus

After Gracelyn Leiseth threw a personal best 160 feet, 11 inches on her second attempt of the Class A girls discus competition, breaking the South Dakota state record, Kellyn Kortemeyer told herself to relax.

“She’s an amazing, talented thrower. It’s so crazy that we’re in the same state meet together,” she said. “That never happens, so we bring out the best in each other. When she threw that, I was like, O.K., now let’s see what I got.”

At the state meet last year, Leiseth, a Hamlin junior, topped Kortemeyer to win the event, but heading into Friday’s competition, the Custer senior held a 1-foot, 7-inch lead over her in the seedings with a 157-foot, 1-inch PR this season.

So after Leiseth’s throw, Kortemeyer responded on the very next attempt by launching the discus 165 feet and 11 inches, shattering the 43-year-old state record and turning the finals into a two-person battle.

“When it goes far I don’t really know in my throw, but I just see it flying and I’m like, oh yeah, that was the one,” Kortemeyer said. “So it’s just exciting.”

Kortemeyer then won the event with a top finals throw of 151 feet, 10 inches, topping Leiseth’s best by nearly 10 feet.

“It’s surreal. We’re both competing for the same thing, we both want it as much as the other and so it’s just about who’s better on that day,” said Kortemeyer, who will battle Leiseth again Saturday in the shot put. “It’s not who’s a better athlete or thrower, it’s just who’s better on that day. In this case I was, but it could just as well have been her.”

Kortemeyer's win helped give the Custer girls the lead in the team standings after Day 2. With 39 points over seven events scored, the Wildcats lead Sioux Falls Christian by half a point. Red Cloud sits in third with 22, followed by Sioux Valley in fourth with 20 and Mount Vernon/Plankinton in fifth with 18.

Clarkson breaks meet record in 3200

The best distance runners are masters of pacing, and typically wait until they’re deep into a race before making a push for the front of the line.

Sawyer Clarkson doesn’t care about all that.

“In my opinion, that’s the only way to race. I hate sitting and kicking, it doesn’t give the crowd a good show,” he said. “I like going out, taking it hard. I think at the state meet everyone should go for their best.”

The Belle Fourche junior started fast and ended fast in the Class A boys 3200, roaring out to the lead in the first lap and finishing nearly 20 seconds ahead of the runner-up to claim the event with a time of 9:24.54, breaking the meet record by 3.83 seconds.

“I was talking to my mom, and we think I worry too much about pacing,” said Clarkson, who placed second in the event last year. “We think I should just get out, get a feel for it and just race based on how it’s going to go.”

Clarkson, who also took home the gold medal for recording the fastest time among the three classes, will also compete in the 1600 on Saturday. He’s ranked second in the event, currently .39 seconds off the leading time.

Maher earns RC Christian’s first track title since 2009

Chase Maher gave spectators at Howard Wood a scare when he failed to clear the bar on his first two pole vault attempts at 13 feet, 6 inches.

With a top-ranking of 15 feet in Class A, the Rapid City Christian sophomore was figured to be a shoe-in for the final. Luckily, he came through on his third attempt, clearing the bar easily, and didn't knock off another until after he had already won.

“I just wasn’t swinging upward right. It didn’t feel right, but eventually I got it,” he said. “I’m not sure what I did wrong, it just took a minute to click.”

As the competition dwindled to just four, Maher cleared 14 feet even on his first try, then watched as his three remaining opponents failed to equal that on their first two, but Drew Reetz, seeded second, came through on his last go and set a personal best to send the battle to a new height and a two-person final, and Maher cheered for him when he did it.

“The thing I love about pole vault is everybody cheers each other on,” he said. “If you get a PR then it's a good day. Even if somebody else wins and you don’t, that’s O.K. It’s a good day.”

Maher then cleared 14 feet, 6 inches and went on to claim the Comets' first track championship in 13 years, fourth all-time and first in the pole vault as Reetz faulted on all three of his attempts.

“I guess I’ve got to give all glory to God. I couldn’t get here without Him,” he said. “It’s just a blessing to even make it to State, let alone win.”

