Jade Ecoffey edges teammate to win 5A title in photo finish; Sawyer Clarkson dominates boys race

Jade Ecoffey and Ashlan Blount pushed back and forth down the final stretch of the Region 5A Girls Cross Country Championship on Thursday morning at Hart Ranch.

The pair of Red Cloud runners crossed the finish line almost simultaneously, and race officials needed to check the timing system to see who edged out the other.

When the results were posted, Ecoffey had edged out Blount by a mere 0.15 seconds to claim the girls championship, but in the end, however, both left in high spirits as the Lady Crusaders captured the team title.

“It’s been a while since I’ve had a teammate to push me at a small school,” Ecoffey said of Blount. “I’m just really grateful for her pushing me to new times and a new level. That finish was crazy.”

Ecoffey finished at 20 minutes, 0.58 seconds, while Blount crossed the line at 20:00.73. Custer’s Ramsey Karim finished third at 20:09.8,8 ahead of Lakota Tech’s Taylor Byerley, who finished fourth at 20:26.78.

“It was very exciting, and I told them at the end of the race, you’re both teammates,” Red Cloud head coach Russ Cournoyer said. “They did what they were supposed to do and pushed each other. In the end it doesn’t matter who’s No. 1 or No. 2 because we’re a team.”

Ecoffey said she’s seen marked improvement in her running abilities this fall because of the competition provided by Blount in daily training.

“She’s only a freshman, and this season she’s gotten better and better and pushes me in every race,” the senior said. “I’m really lucky to have someone like that and not a lot of people do. I didn’t until she came up, and she’s getting me ready for the college level to get faster times.”

In the team competition, Red Cloud averaged 21:27 and edged out second-place Custer at 21:30. Hill City finished third with an average time of 21:54.

The Crusaders finished second at the Region 5A meet last season and Cournoyer said they worked all season with the goal of claiming the title this year.

“For us to get third place as a team a few years ago was really exciting,” Cournoyer said. “Then last year we got runner-up and that was exciting. This year we started working with the mindset that we could come back and win a championship, and we did. It means a lot.”

For Ecoffey, both the individual title and team title meant a little more in her final season of high school cross country.

“It’s so amazing,” she said. “As a senior I just wanted to come out in these last two meets of high school and put it all out there. I’m just so grateful to run and grateful to win.”

Individual Standings

1. Jade Ecoffey, Red Cloud – 20:00.58

2. Ashlan Blount, Red Cloud – 20:00.73

3. Ramsey Karim, Custer – 20:09.88

4. Taylor Byerley, Lakota Tech – 20:26.78

5. Hallie Person, Lead-Deadwood – 20:32.37

6. Aspen Veneklasen, Hill City – 21:06.26

7. Taylor Harrelson, Rapid City Christian – 21:08.03

8. Rarity Cournoyer, Red Cloud – 21:30.34

9. Brit Wheeler, Custer – 21:31.52

10. Brooke Thayer-Burke, Hill City – 21:35.56

Team Standings

1. Red Cloud, 36

2. Custer, 39

3. Hill City, 48

4. Belle Fourche, 61

5. St. Thomas More, 83

6. Hot Springs, 88

7. Lead-Deadwood, 98

8. Pine Ridge, 153

Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche boys claim region title

Sawyer Clarkson continued his dominance in Region 5A and claimed the individual title by 30 seconds Thursday at Hart Ranch.

The Belle Fourche senior entered the final stretch of the race on an island and finished at 16 minutes, 26.83 seconds despite blustery conditions on the course.

“It was brutal and I went out a little hard,” Clarkson said. “Especially during the last 200 meters it was probably the worst wind I’ve ever run in and it was awful. I think it’s really going to help us when conditions are super favorable.”

Clarkson has missed a few races this season due to illness after entering the season as the favorite to repeat as a state champion in Class A. He said he’s happy with his progress this season and that his biggest competition at State next weekend will be his teammate and region runner-up Lane Krautschun.

“I definitely haven’t raced as much as I wanted to. . . I had a sore throat and other things keep me out,” the senior said. “But I know Lane is going to be my biggest competition and I feel confident, but anybody can win on any given day.”

Krautschun finished second at 15:57.22, ahead of Hill City’s Luke Rupert (17:03.79) and Leighton Aves (17:20.79).

The Broncs finished with five runners in the top 11 to narrowly capture the team title over Hill City.

“I saw a strong showing by all of them,” Belle Fourche head coach Jeremy Olsom said. “We ended up where we thought we would but it was close with Hill City there at the end, but we expected that. We had five of our six in the top 20 though and you can’t ask for more than that.”

Belle Fourche hopes to make a run at the Class A State Championship on Oct. 22 in Huron.

Individual Standings

1. Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche – 16:26.83

2. Lane Krautschun, Belle Fourche – 16.57.22

3. Luke Rupert, Hill City – 17:03.79

4. Leighton Aves, Hill CIty – 17:20.76

5. Drew Lehman, Custer – 17:38.17

6. Tate Grabow, Hill City – 17:41.96

7. Aidan Voyles, Belle Fourche – 17.51.89

8. Brandon Escalante, Hill City –17:55.56

9. Gage Grohs, Custer – 17:59.62

10. Lennon Clarkson, Belle Fourche – 18:02.82

Team Standings

1. Belle Fourche, 20

2. Hill City, 21

3. Custer, 41

4. RCCS, 92

5. STM, 107

6. Lakota Tech, 120

7. Lead-Deadwood, 145

8. Hot Springs, 153

9. Bennett County, 156

10. Pine Ridge, 177

11. St. Francis Indian, 188