Jagers keep the family camaraderie on and off the track

“It’s more than just fast, loud cars. It’s the camaraderie, the friendships.”
Those are the words Wissota Street Stock racer Kevin Jager sums up what racing means to him and his family.
“We’re rivals on the track, not off the track," he added.
Jager hails from a firmly planted crop of die-hard racers and fans, going back several generations.
“There’s always been racing in one form or another around our family,” he said. “My mom dad were the backbone of my involvement as well as my brother John.”
Chuck Jager may not have ever steered a car around the Black Hills Speedway in any of its incarnations, but his presence loomed large
“I guess we get that spirit of helping out fellow racers with whatever we can from him," he said. “They are our competitor, not our enemy.”
The elder Jager passed away not a short time ago, leaving a large gap that can only be filled with doing what he devoted so much of his energy to: get out and race.
“He wouldn’t want us to nothing but get back in the car like we’ve always done," Kevin Jager said.
Older brother John sheep-footed Kevin’s interest in the sport in the late 1990s, beginning among the two man cruiser set.
“After John moved up to street stocks, I ran the old cruiser with the new hobby class," John Jager said.
Several trips to victory lane and a point championship coincided with new family responsibilities of his own, causing a time out to re-focus.
“It was tough being out of the driver’s seat,” he admits. “But I never missed a night helping out.”
One of those new responsibilities has proven to be a fierce competitor among the IMCA Hobby Stock legion. Teenaged Klayson Jager has hoisted several trophies and one championship during his three year tenure. “He finished in the top three his first year, took the title last year and is second now,” he grinned.
The race for the championship was to be settled at the final checkered flag later in the evening.
“I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Kevin said. “I guess we kind of learn from each other now.”
Current plans are for Kevin to retain the services of his current ride, while he’ll have direct competition from Klayson next year. “I’m stoked to be able to race with him.”
Some more travel is in the offering as well, though finding time in the summer months often bristles with his motorcycle mechanic day job. “It’s hard to tell the boss I need time off during the rally season,” he quips.
He plans to stay with the street stock class, as the “level of competition is so great, so intense. It just fits me well.”
The night led to a collection of highs and lows for the father-son enterprise. A special dash-for-cash event for a selected number of entrants found Kevin at the front of the 10 lap dash, before Lyle Ferguson worked his way to the front.
A few laps later, Kevin Jager regained the lead and the right to park on the front stretch to receive a crispy Franklin for the fete.
Not so fortunate, Klayson Jager missed his heat race due to a mechanical woe, of which an unrelated demon took him from contention in the feature. His #10 Olds had steadily gained ground in the feature before the pinion gear let go in a spectacular display of flames shooting from the under carriage.
During the same event, Tracy Konst blew a right front tire, causing the wheel to plant itself into the racing surface before vaulting his Day-Glo orange Malibu into a violent series of barrel rolls.
Both driver sustained injuries in their respective bout of ill luck, and John Garrigan, one of just three cars left running at the checkered, scored the win over Chico McNeil’s Mopar.
Troy Murner topped the Wissota Street Stock feature, in a race that was relatively calamity free.
Kyle Harkin and Matt Heinzerling set the pace for the Wissota Midwest Modified main, both cars equally at the point for several laps. Heinzerling stepped out into the lead before the half way mark and held on for the win.
Current IMCA Modified high point man Brent Nielsen aided his cause with a win in his main, followed by a two car sprint car shoot out won by Mike Pennel.
Official point standings will be posted when available.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!