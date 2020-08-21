Jagers keep the family camaraderie on and off the track

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s more than just fast, loud cars. It’s the camaraderie, the friendships.”

Those are the words Wissota Street Stock racer Kevin Jager sums up what racing means to him and his family.

“We’re rivals on the track, not off the track," he added.

Jager hails from a firmly planted crop of die-hard racers and fans, going back several generations.

“There’s always been racing in one form or another around our family,” he said. “My mom dad were the backbone of my involvement as well as my brother John.”

Chuck Jager may not have ever steered a car around the Black Hills Speedway in any of its incarnations, but his presence loomed large

“I guess we get that spirit of helping out fellow racers with whatever we can from him," he said. “They are our competitor, not our enemy.”

The elder Jager passed away not a short time ago, leaving a large gap that can only be filled with doing what he devoted so much of his energy to: get out and race.

“He wouldn’t want us to nothing but get back in the car like we’ve always done," Kevin Jager said.