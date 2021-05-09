Jake Goble racks up 10 RBIs in Hardhats' Sunday doubleheader

Jake Goble drove in three runs in Game 1, then sent home seven in Game 2 to finish with 10 RBIs Sunday as the Post 22 Hardhats won both games of their doubleader, topping the Billings Scarlets 11-10 for the series sweep before picking up an 8-5 victory over the Missoula Mavericks.

Goble ended the day with three home runs as part of a 5 for 9 performance among both games.

In Game 1, leadoff batter Jed Sullivan stole home in the top of the first inning to get Post 22 on the board, and Goble smack a two-run homer in the third to make it 4-0. Billings tied the game at 4-4 in the third inning, but the Hardhats struck for four runs in the top of the fourth thanks in part to RBI-triples from Kaden Nelson and Bransen Kuehl to move ahead 8-6.

The Scarlets took the lead back and held a 10-9 advantage heading into the top of the seventh, where Kuehl hit a game-tying, base loaded single and Peyton Tipton drew a four-pitch walk to send home the eventual winning run.

Wilson Kieffer then struck out two batters in the bottom half of the frame to close out the victory.