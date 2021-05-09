Jake Goble racks up 10 RBIs in Hardhats' Sunday doubleheader

Jake Goble drove in three runs in Game 1, then sent home seven in Game 2 to finish with 10 RBIs Sunday as the Post 22 Hardhats won both games of their doubleader, topping the Billings Scarlets 11-10 for the series sweep before picking up an 8-5 victory over the Missoula Mavericks.
Goble ended the day with three home runs as part of a 5 for 9 performance among both games.
In Game 1, leadoff batter Jed Sullivan stole home in the top of the first inning to get Post 22 on the board, and Goble smack a two-run homer in the third to make it 4-0. Billings tied the game at 4-4 in the third inning, but the Hardhats struck for four runs in the top of the fourth thanks in part to RBI-triples from Kaden Nelson and Bransen Kuehl to move ahead 8-6.
The Scarlets took the lead back and held a 10-9 advantage heading into the top of the seventh, where Kuehl hit a game-tying, base loaded single and Peyton Tipton drew a four-pitch walk to send home the eventual winning run.
Wilson Kieffer then struck out two batters in the bottom half of the frame to close out the victory.
Kuehl went 3 for 4 in the first game with three runs and two RBIs, while Sullivan added three runs and an RBI, and Blake Weaver and Harrison Good earned two runs each. Tevin Elliot gave up four runs on four hits and struck out one batter while walking three in 2 2/3 innings on the mound.
After going down 3-0 in the second game against Missoula, Post 22 tallied six unanswered runs over the first two innings at the plate and never surrendered the lead. Goble smacked a two-run home run to get the Hardhats on the board, and Hayden Holec hit a two-out RBI-single to even the score.
At 3-3 in the second inning, Goble sent a full-count pitch into the stands for a three-run homer to put Post 22 up 6-3. He drove in two more on a single in the sixth inning to round out the scoring for the Hardhats, contributing to seven of their eight runs.
Kuehl went 2 for 4 with two runs in the second game and Good went 2 for 4 with a run, while Weaver picked up two runs. Starting pitcher Hunter Tillery went six innings, allowing three runs on two hits and six walks with five strikeouts on a 102 pitches.
Post 22 plays the Gillette Riders on the road Wednesday before traveling to East River for a four-game series against Watertown on Saturday and Sunday.