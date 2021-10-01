Jakeb Sullivan named European League of Football title game MVP

Jakeb Sullivan has taken some big steps on the football field.
First, he was an all-state quarterback for the St. Thomas More Cavaliers, before becoming one of the all-time leading passers in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference history for South Dakota Mines.
Now he is the first-ever Most Valuable Player in the European League of Football title game last weekend in from of 20,000 fans at Düsseldorf soccer stadium in Düsseldorf, Germany.
Sullivan, who was among the top passers in the league all season, had his usual all-around game as a dual-threat quarterback, leading the Frankfurt Galaxy to a come-from-behind 32-30 win over the Hamburg Sea Dogs, scoring the eventual game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with about 23 seconds remaining in the game.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Sullivan, who was also named the league's Offensive Player of the Year, told the Journal it is always nice to be recognized by a league.
"This award highlights the quality of guys I am surrounded by more than anything," he said. "It has been an extremely enjoyable season. Winning the championship has been our goal since day one, and anything else is just a bonus.”
With the win, the Galaxy finished the season at 11-1, with their lone loss coming in the season opener to the Sea Dogs. Although Frankfurt would later gain a lop-sided win over Hamburg in the regular season, Sunday's championship game was anything but easy.
Hamburg jumped out to a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter and kept that advantage early in the fourth quarter for a 30-20 edge after a field goal by the Sea Dogs.
Sullivan, however, brought the Galaxy back on a short touchdown pass with 5:48 to play. After a missed Hamburg field goal, the Galaxy were on the drive with under two minutes to play.
Two long completions by Sullivan, the second to the 1-yard line, set up his game-winning run.
“This game was unlike any other game we had played so far," Sullivan said. "For the first time this season, we played from behind on more than one occasion. It took us converting two different 'two-minute drills' before halftime and eventually in the fourth quarter to win the game.
"I am proud of the way we fought. We kept our focus on finishing the game and I was just happy we had the opportunity to win the football game. I’m even happier that we took advantage of it.”
Going into the title game, Sullivan was ranked second in the league in passing yardage 211-of-318 passes for 2,609 yards and 28 touchdowns. He ran for 172 yards and five scores. During the championship game, he was 24-of-37 passing for 324 yards and four TDS. He also ran for another 38 yards rushing on seven carries and the one score.
“It was an incredible season, and a season that I will remember for a very long time," he said. "The league did a great job with the production of the games. The popularity of football in Europe continues to grow, and this league was a very large step.”
This was Sullivan's second season in Germany. His first came in 2019 with the Marburg Mercenaries of the German Football League where he led the way with 4,359 yards and a league-leading 43 TDs. He signed with the Dacia Vienna Vikings in 2020, but did not play because of the pandemic.
Sullivan closed out his college career as one of the best in Hardrocker history. He finished 2018 by completing a record 293-of-461 passes for 3,576 yards and 32 TD passes for 63.6 percent (all are school season records). He averaged 325.1 yards per game, which led NCAA Division II.
He also had 10 rushing touchdowns and carried the ball 129 times for 340 yards. Sullivan left Mines with 17 school records, leading the conference in passing yards, passing attempts, completions and yards per game.
“I see my growth as a quarterback in a similar way that I see my growth as a human being," Sullivan said. "Each year I am learning new and different ways to attack life in the same way that I am finding new ways to attack defenses.”
Sullivan was also selected to the league's all-star game, but won't play because of medical reasons. He said he will be back in Rapid City in early October to enjoy time with family and friends while he tries to figure out his next move.
He said he has enjoyed his time in Germany playing the game that he loves.
"I have met a lot of cool people and had a lot of great experiences," he said. "I believe the future of the European League of Football is bright, and we will see what is in store for the future. I have been doing my best to enjoy Frankfurt and everything it has to offer. I spent a lot of my time this season focusing on football, and in the end it paid off.”