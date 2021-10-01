Jakeb Sullivan named European League of Football title game MVP

Hamburg jumped out to a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter and kept that advantage early in the fourth quarter for a 30-20 edge after a field goal by the Sea Dogs.

Sullivan, however, brought the Galaxy back on a short touchdown pass with 5:48 to play. After a missed Hamburg field goal, the Galaxy were on the drive with under two minutes to play.

Two long completions by Sullivan, the second to the 1-yard line, set up his game-winning run.

“This game was unlike any other game we had played so far," Sullivan said. "For the first time this season, we played from behind on more than one occasion. It took us converting two different 'two-minute drills' before halftime and eventually in the fourth quarter to win the game.

"I am proud of the way we fought. We kept our focus on finishing the game and I was just happy we had the opportunity to win the football game. I’m even happier that we took advantage of it.”

Going into the title game, Sullivan was ranked second in the league in passing yardage 211-of-318 passes for 2,609 yards and 28 touchdowns. He ran for 172 yards and five scores. During the championship game, he was 24-of-37 passing for 324 yards and four TDS. He also ran for another 38 yards rushing on seven carries and the one score.