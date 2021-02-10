JAMES: USD basketball managers gain valuable experience through pandemic

This year, the team needs to spread out a little bit, so there are six stools needed.

South Dakota becomes eager for challenges in new Summit League schedule

“We never used to do that,” Derner said. “That’s one of the biggest stresses. We have guys on the team helping us out, and when we have a couple of the bench guys helping, that’s big time. It’s not ideal for them, but it really does mean a lot to get them out there.”

Communication is crucial between Evans and Derner, and they know what they need to accomplish on a nightly basis.

The two student-managers report directly to Coyotes staff member Matt Lopez, a Grand Canyon University graduate who also served as the video coordinator for the Lopes.

“For both of them, a lot of this has been a new experience, and then on top of the pandemic, with their responsibilities of cleaning balls and coming in even earlier to set things up, and things of that nature,” Lopez said. “It's been a lot, and we've had to rely on them, even for us. We'd had to do a lot more because, like I said, we haven't had access to the same amount of managers as before due to the COVID, and due to access to testing, and things like that.