JAMES: USD basketball managers gain valuable experience through pandemic

Halston Evans was never really a morning person before the basketball season started.
She’s had to adapt to becoming one, but it’s a sacrifice that the South Dakota men’s basketball student manager has had to make due to the pandemic.
Evans is one of two USD students who are working on the team, and COVID-19 has forced Evans, a Rapid City Central graduate, and Coon Rapids-Bayard High School graduate Nate Derner to do extra tasks to make sure the team is safe while playing through the pandemic.
Evans and Derner are in their second year as manager for the Coyotes. Derner is a sophomore while Evans is a junior.
Both of their day starts with waking up at 7 a.m. two to three times a week, having to go to the South Dakota athletic offices for a COVID-19 test.
Both managers wake up around 6:30 to make sure they’re there in time to get the test administered, then they go to their classes.
Most college kids don’t wake up at 7 a.m., but these two do with a smile on their face.
“We just have to do it,” said Evans. “I have gone to bed a little bit earlier, which has helped. At the beginning, it wasn’t my favorite thing, but it’s something that I just have to do. It’s turning me into a morning person, and it’s allowing me to wake up earlier on weekends.”
Derner doesn’t have classes until 7 a.m., but is willing to wake up that early for the betterment of the team.
Derner admitted that it wasn’t comfortable at first getting tested the first couple of times, but he later got used to it.
“It’s just like going to the dentist or getting a check-up from your doctor,” Derner said.
Then, when it’s not a game day, Evans and Derner set up the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex for practice.
They have to make sure the equipment that is being used, especially the basketballs, are sanitized. Evans and Derner also set up the equipment that the coaches use, such as whiteboards and the video equipment.
Derner shows up a little earlier than Evans does, making sure that the video equipment needed to record practice is running properly.
During practice, Derner runs the video side of things, and getting that ready so that when practice is over, Coyotes coach Todd Lee and his staff can watch what happened during live play or during a particular drill.
“There’s always something new every day,” Derner said. “The pandemic isn’t making my job any easier, but you always have to be flexible and adjust to what gets thrown at you every day.”
After practice, the two make sure the players and coaches have everything they need, and set up the facility for the next event being held at the SCSC.
Evans is on the floor, particularly running the scoreboard during drills and compiling stats of a scrimmage or a drill.
Game nights are just as busy for Derner and Evans.
Evans is on the bench, making sure that the coaching staff gets the stat sheet provided by the USD sports information department, and then she makes sure the players hear their names when Lee calls upon them.
In normal years, the players not in the game are sitting in a row of chairs, but because of social distancing, some players have to sit in the bleachers, several feet away from Lee’s post on the bench.
Evans doesn’t travel with the team for road games. Most times, Derner is on the bench for home games, too.
“It’s not an ideal situation to have everyone spread out,” Derner said. “When Coach Lee is going to put a sub in, he has to look over, and it’s a lot different than looking down the bench.”
Derner also pointed out how big of a difference seating is during a media timeout, which happens eight times a game.
Normally, the five players on the floor would sit on the bench, and there would be a single stool provided for Coach Lee to sit on.
This year, the team needs to spread out a little bit, so there are six stools needed.
“We never used to do that,” Derner said. “That’s one of the biggest stresses. We have guys on the team helping us out, and when we have a couple of the bench guys helping, that’s big time. It’s not ideal for them, but it really does mean a lot to get them out there.”
Communication is crucial between Evans and Derner, and they know what they need to accomplish on a nightly basis.
The two student-managers report directly to Coyotes staff member Matt Lopez, a Grand Canyon University graduate who also served as the video coordinator for the Lopes.
“For both of them, a lot of this has been a new experience, and then on top of the pandemic, with their responsibilities of cleaning balls and coming in even earlier to set things up, and things of that nature,” Lopez said. “It's been a lot, and we've had to rely on them, even for us. We'd had to do a lot more because, like I said, we haven't had access to the same amount of managers as before due to the COVID, and due to access to testing, and things like that.
When Lopez was at GCU, the Lopes men’s basketball program had as many as 10 managers on staff.
Now that there are two at USD, Lopez thought it would have been a mess trying to handle a program with the help of two managers.
He’s been proved wrong by Derner and Evans.
“So for both of them, I mean, they're putting in a lot of time and effort to help our program out in that sense,” Lopez said. “It's been a lot for them because, like I said, it's been a learning curve. Then, also with the added responsibilities of not being able to have split responsibilities with others and things. It's been a lot for them, but a great experience nonetheless for them.”
