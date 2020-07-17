Jamie Neumiller grew up at the Black Hills Speedway

There are few drivers that can boast of a “been there, done that” credo with the stats to back it up like Jamie Neumiller. A career that began in his teenage years parlayed into countless number of victories in a host of racing machinery.
That first sweet taste of triumph came at the wheel of the Cruiser class, an economy friendly form of motorsport in which the driver operated the wheel and the brake, and a passenger worked the gas pedal.
“You learned a lot about trust in a Cruiser,” Neumiller said.
From those humble beginnings, he built his first Street Stock, progressing to faster, more complicated Super Stocks and Modifieds. His ability to seek out victory lane without regard to what he was the pilot of could be part of his DNA.
Dad Steve campaigned a gamut of assorted racers over a win soaked career before hanging up the Nomex. Further back in his genealogy, Grandpa Jim Lowell was a well respected racer from an era long before he was born.
“I basically grew up at my grandpa’s house,” Neumiller reminisced. “He was eager to get me into a race car.”
An ideology not so enthusiastically shared with his father. “Dad tried to keep me out of driving. I loved being on his pit crew; it was the best education I could have asked for.
“He knew what it involved. But when you’re a teenager, you have to find out those things for yourself.”
A young man with a heavy right foot and a win-win attitude began to take its toll while filling in the blanks of the record books. “When I look back on it now, I don’t know how they put up with me.”
The winning aspect became an expectation as his career advanced. “A good race wasn’t a good race if I wasn’t the guy on top.”
With his last birthday cake ablaze with 40 candles, he has proof that age does beget wisdom. “I would change only one thing from those early days. Enjoy them more.”
After the Super Stock division was axed from the weekly program, Neumiller decided it was time to step away. “We were racing the Super and the Mod every week. It was a second job-sometimes a demanding second job.”
With all his success as a driver and car owner, his most cherished racing memory comes as a pit man on his dad’s Late Model team. “On the opening lap he got caught up in a front stretch crash. We hauled tail to replace the ball joint, tire and wheel and get the nose piece put back on.
“And then he went back out and won the feature!”
Every racer that enters the mythical realm of retirement is pursued relentlessly by the siren’s call of dirt and speed. Some are able to resist, while others give in without much effort.
“Maybe it’s because I’m older now,” Neumiller states. “I just want to enjoy racing. The right deal came along and, well, here I am again.”
The lure of the recently added IMCA Modifieds begged of the veteran to try the new venture. “I’ve won in Street Stocks, Supers. B-Mods, Cruisers-even a demolition derby win at the track.
“New venture, new attitude. My plan is to race when I want to. Not for points, not for anything else other than to bring the fun back into it.
“I’m much calmer now.”
His kids have acquired the love of cars, but in a different way that, almost like a metaphor for racing itself, has come full circle. “My son Mason had expressed an interest in racing a few years back, but, danged if I didn’t really want him to pursue it.
“He just kind of let it slip from his mind, much to my relief!”
Both Mason and daughter Lia have excelled in the crash and bash arena of demo-derbies. “It might not seem like it, but it’s a ton of work to get a derby car ready. One of the good things about it is you don’t have to bust your butt every week to get it ready. You can pick and choose.”
Both of podium finishes, making for a proud dad. “I guess they were paying attention after all.”
A year and a half ago, he assumed ownership of the business Steve and brothers Brian and Don built from the ground up, Neumiller Truck & Auto Body. “Dad was ready to retire. It was kind of in the plans; I thought it would be down the road some more.”
He still has quite a cheering section, though his dad does his away from the track. “He knows better than anyone. If you stay away, you stay away. Now that he has all this free time…”
Jamie started his third night in the new ride for the .38 Special, a big payday show for the big Mods. Something let go to prevent a finish among the 10 car starting grid. Eric Mass blasted to the lead at the first green flag, outlasting several cautions for the win.
A weather related postponement of a special for the Midwest Modifieds commenced one feature before the big Mod finale. Kyle Harkin rallied for the win over current point leader Darin Hauff.
James Stands lead a harried pack of Wissota Street Stocks five deep in a chase for second. The mind fender to fender combat took a wild turn out of corner two with Glenn Puckett firstly getting turned around, then punted onto his side. Several other close competitors finding their passage blocked made inadvertent contact with the errant vehicle.
Troy Murner, sporting some sheet metal roughness from the earlier squirmish, came from mid pack to score the win.
Puckett, Arlen Ferguson and Toby Price all sustained race ending damage; fortunately all members of the crash fest were uninjured.
John Garrigan claimed the Hobby Stock feature while Adam Speckman, victim of a violent tumbler two weeks earlier, dominated the sprint car feature.
