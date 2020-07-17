Jamie Neumiller grew up at the Black Hills Speedway

“He knew what it involved. But when you’re a teenager, you have to find out those things for yourself.”

A young man with a heavy right foot and a win-win attitude began to take its toll while filling in the blanks of the record books. “When I look back on it now, I don’t know how they put up with me.”

The winning aspect became an expectation as his career advanced. “A good race wasn’t a good race if I wasn’t the guy on top.”

With his last birthday cake ablaze with 40 candles, he has proof that age does beget wisdom. “I would change only one thing from those early days. Enjoy them more.”

After the Super Stock division was axed from the weekly program, Neumiller decided it was time to step away. “We were racing the Super and the Mod every week. It was a second job-sometimes a demanding second job.”

With all his success as a driver and car owner, his most cherished racing memory comes as a pit man on his dad’s Late Model team. “On the opening lap he got caught up in a front stretch crash. We hauled tail to replace the ball joint, tire and wheel and get the nose piece put back on.

“And then he went back out and won the feature!”