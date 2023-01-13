Jan. 16 is the first National Park Service fee-free day of 2023

The first of five fee-free days in America's national parks is coming up on Monday, encouraging the public to get out and enjoy the more than 400 parks dotted across the United States.

All National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will be free to everyone. Fee-free days don't include amenity or user fees for activities like camping, boating or special tours.

In the Black Hills, there are plenty of ways to take advantage on Monday. Take a scenic drive through Badlands National Park or hike around Devils Tower National Monument. Wind Cave is offering free tours of the Fairgrounds and Garden of Eden area of the cave, but tickets are limited.

At Mount Rushmore National Memorial, there is never an entrance fee. However, the annual parking pass of $10 will still apply.

There are four more fee-free days in 2023:

- April 22: First day of National Park Week

- Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

- Sept. 23: National Public Lands Day

- Nov. 11: Veterans Day