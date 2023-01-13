 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16 is the first National Park Service fee-free day of 2023

The first of five fee-free days in America's national parks is coming up on Monday, encouraging the public to get out and enjoy the more than 400 parks dotted across the United States.

All National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will be free to everyone. Fee-free days don't include amenity or user fees for activities like camping, boating or special tours. 

Wind Cave National Park

Tours of Wind Cave will be free on January 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

A tour of the Fairgrounds will be offered at 1 p.m. This tour is 90 minutes in length and traverses 450 stairs with a maximum tour size of 40 people. Tours of the Garden of Eden area of the cave will be offered at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This hour-long tour has 150 stairs and a tour limit of 30 people. Both tours will view the boxwork cave formation for which the cave is famous.

In the Black Hills, there are plenty of ways to take advantage on Monday. Take a scenic drive through Badlands National Park or hike around Devils Tower National Monument. Wind Cave is offering free tours of the Fairgrounds and Garden of Eden area of the cave, but tickets are limited.

At Mount Rushmore National Memorial, there is never an entrance fee. However, the annual parking pass of $10 will still apply.

There are four more fee-free days in 2023:

- April 22: First day of National Park Week

- Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

- Sept. 23: National Public Lands Day

- Nov. 11: Veterans Day

Devil's Tower National Monument

Contact Darsha Dodge at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com

