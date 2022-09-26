 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Jared Vasquez to retire as Stevens activities director

Jared Vasquez

Rapid City Stevens activities director Jared Vasquez speaks during the school's commitment event for student musicians on May 24.

 Shalom Baer Gee, Journal staff

Rapid City Stevens activities director Jared Vasquez announced Monday evening he is retiring at the end of the year.

"I am grateful for the opportunities RCAS has provided me throughout my life and career as a student, volunteer, substitute teacher, advisor, coach, teacher, and administrator," he said in a statement. "I am grateful to have served the district in some capacity over the past 30 years. I am blessed by all of the friendships I have made over these years. I hope I have given half as much as I have received. 

Vasquez said in his statement he has submitted his notice to Stevens principal Jocelyn Hafner in order to give Rapid City Area Schools "ample time" to hire a new AD.

"I am grateful for the administrative team, staff, students, and community for all that has been done for me and my family. I can’t thank you enough," he said. "The activity director of Stevens High School is a special position, and I will miss and cherish all the special people I have met and the memories we have shared. I am confident that a capable leader will take over and guide the Raiders to the next level. 

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

Tags

