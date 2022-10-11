 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Jarrett Hunt returning as Sasquatch head coach

Jarrett Hunt

 MSU Billings Athletics

The Spearfish Sasquatch announced Tuesday that head coach Jarrett Hunt is returning to the team for the 2023 season.

Hunt, a graduate assistant coach at Montana State University Billings, was hired about midway through this past season following the sudden departure of Jared Molnaa and led the Sasquatch to the Independence League Baseball championship series where they were swept by the Western Nebraska Pioneers in two games.

“I am beyond grateful to get the opportunity to come back for a full season with the Sasquatch," Hunt said in a press release. "I’m looking forward to coaching some talented young men on the field and putting on a show for the great people of Spearfish."

The team also announced the return of assistant coach Anthony Peterson, who joined Hunt this season in the sudden coaching change. Peterson is a graduate of Utah State where he has served as an assistant on its club baseball team since 2019.

People are also reading…

“I’m excited to welcome Jarrett and Anthony back this summer as we look to bring a championship to Spearfish," Sasquatch owner and general manager Eric Schmidt said. "We are already actively recruiting and signing players. You can expect a good mix of familiar faces in addition to some exciting newcomers.

The Sasquatch also announced last week that Ryan Bachman, a Rapid City native and Post 22 alumnus, has re-signed with the team for his third season.

