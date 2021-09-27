Jarrod Molnaa returning for 2nd season as Sasquatch head coach

Spearfish Sasquatch head coach Jarrod Molnaa is returning for the 2022 season, the team announced Monday.

Molnna, an assistant coach at Montana State University Billings, guided the Sasquatch to its most successful season this summer, reaching the Expedition League Championship series off a 44-20 record and capturing the Clark Division championship.

Under Molnna's leadership the Sasquatch produced a league-high seven all-stars and led the EL in hits, doubles and triples.

Molnaa is a native of Kennewick, Washington and played collegiately at Walla Walla Community College, Bellevue University and MSU Billings as a pitcher. He helped MSU Billings to its first-ever GNAC championship and NCAA regional playoff berth in 2019.

