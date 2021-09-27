 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jarrod Molnaa returning for 2nd season as Sasquatch head coach
alert
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Jarrod Molnaa returning for 2nd season as Sasquatch head coach

{{featured_button_text}}
Jarrod Molnna

Spearfish Sasquatch head coach Jarrod Molnaa is returning for the 2022 season, the team announced Monday.

Molnna, an assistant coach at Montana State University Billings, guided the Sasquatch to its most successful season this summer, reaching the Expedition League Championship series off a 44-20 record and capturing the Clark Division championship.

Under Molnna's leadership the Sasquatch produced a league-high seven all-stars and led the EL in hits, doubles and triples.

Molnaa is a native of Kennewick, Washington and played collegiately at Walla Walla Community College, Bellevue University and MSU Billings as a pitcher. He helped MSU Billings to its first-ever GNAC championship and NCAA regional playoff berth in 2019.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News