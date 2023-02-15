Rapid City Ward 3 Council member Jason Salamun announced on Wednesday his intention to run for mayor of Rapid City.

Salamun is finishing his second term on Council and served as its president from 2017-2018.

A U.S. Air Force Veteran, Salamun has served in a variety of roles, including Vice President of Operations and Strategic Services at Black Hills Federal Credit Union, guiding organizational development at a Fortune 500 company, and most recently as the chief of staff and executive pastor at Fountain Springs Church.

In a press release announcing his candidacy, Salamun talked about the need for smart and healthy growth over the next decade. His priority is safer neighborhoods and a more resilient economy.

"As your next mayor, my aim is to keep what makes Rapid City special while making the most of the opportunities ahead. I have no higher priority than the safety and security of the residents of Rapid City," he wrote. "If we aren't a safe place to raise a family, we will lose what makes us special."

Salamun and his wife, Gwyn, have two children; their son served in the U.S. Army and their daughter is a student at Black Hills State University.

He joins the relatively short list of candidates who have made their intentions to run for Mayor public. Former Ward 1 Council member Ron Weifenbach announced in March 2022, and current Ward 5 Council member Laura Armstrong announced in December. Steve Allender was elected mayor in 2015 and made the announcement in last August that he wouldn’t seek re-election.