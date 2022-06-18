Jayda McNabb, Simeon Birnbaum named Rapid City athletes of the year

Rapid City Stevens senior Jayda McNabb was named High School Female Athlete of the Year and Stevens junior Simeon Birnbaum won High School Male Athlete of the Year at the Rapid City Hall of Fame banquet Saturday at The Monument.

During the 2021-2022 school year, McNabb was selected team MVP in volleyball. In basketball, she was selected team MVP, named to the Class AA All-Tournament Team and the All-State Team, helping lead the Raiders to the state tournament championship game.

She was also named Raider Female Athlete of the Year, was a South Dakota Miss Basketball finalist and was the Journal's Class AA Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Birnbaum, meanwhile, won the Class AA cross country individual championship, helping lead the Raiders to the team title, was named South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year in the sport and was the Journal's Class AA Best of the West cross country runner of the year.

In track and field he set the state records in the 1600-meter run and 3200, and claimed state championships in the 800, 1600, 3200 and sprint medley. He also broke four minutes in the 1-mile run at the Brooks PR Invitational on Wednesday and anchored the winning leg of Stevens' sprint medley team that won at Nike Outdoor Nationals on Friday.

