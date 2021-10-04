Jayden Johannsen named RMAC Player of the Week after 5-touchdown game

South Dakota Mines quarterback Jayden Johannsen was named Offensive Player of the Week for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference after his five-touchdown performance at Adams State on Saturday.
Johannsen connected on a 50-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive, then later in the first half found Collin Zur for an 18-yard strike. He also recorded rushing touchdowns of 15 and 16 yards in the third quarter to put the Hardrockers in front 38-35.
Midway through the fourth quarter, he ran it in for a 15-yard rushing touchdown to seal the Hardrockers' first RMAC victory of the season.
Johannsen finished 19 of 32 for 267 passing yards and added 120 rushing yards on 15 attempts.