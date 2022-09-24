Jayden Johannsen scores 5 touchdowns as SD Mines runs over NM Highlands

Jayden Johannsen has really come into his own as the starting quarterback for the South Dakota Mines football team.

A Sioux Falls Washington alumnus who spent his redshirt season at North Dakota State before transferring to the Hardrockers, the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder has worked his way up to being a solid signal-caller and a real leader of the offense.

On Saturday afternoon, Johannsen was as effective on the ground as he was in the air, taking advantage of the run-option with a 137-yard, two-touchdown rushing performance that he coupled with a 333-yard, three-touchdown passing game, leading SD Mines to a 41-27 RMAC victory over New Mexico Highlands at O’Harra Stadium.

“Our coaches had a great game plan with that,” Johannsen said of the option. “We knew what they were going to show us and what they were going to give us, so we just took what they gave us right there and that just happened to be it.”

The Sioux Falls native finished 25 of 38 without an interception, giving him a quarterback rating of 165.5, and completed passes to nine different targets. He also ran the ball a game-high 19 times for an average of 6.3 yards per carry.

“They were just really trying to focus in within the run game,” Hardrockers head coach Charlie Flohr said. “Our running backs have started to do things, and when a team comes in that plays a lot of man coverage, sometimes they forget about the quarterback because they don’t account for him, so I’m really proud of the way he ran today.”

Jeremiah Bridges and Isaiah Eastman proved to be Johannsen's top targets on the day, catching six passes each for 108 and 61 yards, respectively. Bridges also scored a touchdown, as did Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III (two receptions, 46 yards) and Bryan Lumsden (one reception, 12 yards).

Lumsden also carried the ball 10 times for 47 yards, and Ty Harris scored a touchdown off a brief three-carry, 30-yard game as SD Mines (3-1, 2-0) finished with 187 rushing yards, a 7 for 14 third-down efficiency and tallied 33 first downs to just 12 for NM Highlands (1-2, 1-1).

Cowboys quarterback Ezekiel Payne was kept in check by the Hardrockers, completing 7 of 13 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added 49 rushing yards on 10 carries, while Shawntay Mills ran for 117 yards on 12 carries and two scores.

“We knew if he had time to sit back there, he was going to be able to potentially pick us apart,” Flohr said of Payne. “But our D-line and our pressers did a good job of changing his launch point and making him move so he couldn’t just sit on his first and second reads.”

Caleb Franklin earned a sack for the Hardrockers, while Kyante Christian and Adam Durland shared duties on another. Jacob Schwab picked up an interception, and Christian added three tackles for loss.

SD Mines now turns its attention to bitter rival Black Hills State and the 137th installment of the Black Hills Brawl, set for 6 p.m. next Saturday at O’Harra Stadium. The Yellow Jackets enter the contest 4-0 for the first time since 1970.

“We’ve just got to keep building,” Johannsen said. “There’s a lot of stuff we did this game that was not good, there’s a lot of stuff we didn’t capitalize on, and we didn’t close out when we needed to, so just having good intensity and good effort and focus throughout the whole week of practice is going to be huge.”

Johannsen went 3 for 3 on the game’s opening drive, including an 18-yard touchdown pass to Bridges in the slot. After Cameron High beat an SD Mines defensive back deep for a 60-yard touchdown pass from Payne on first down following a punt, the Hardrockers scored 27 unanswered points to build a hefty lead on the Cowboys.

During that stretch, Johannsen hit Westbrook-Sanchez III on a swing pass for a 6-yard touchdown, kept the ball himself on a 12-yard TD scamper to cap off a 14-play, 99-yard drive and punched in his second rushing score of the day from 2 yards out following a fourth-and-1 conversion on a pass to tight end Jake Leone (four receptions, 37 yards), who made a circus catch to set up first-and-goal.

He capped off his impressive performance with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Lumsden in the third quarter.

“Highlands, they’re big, they’re fast and they’re strong. They’re a really good football team,” Johannsen said. “They’re going to win a lot of games this year, so we just knew we had to be physical. We had to be smart with what we did and how we went about it. Coaches prepared us all week for it and it was a good game plan. We executed it fairly well.”

SD Mines did have a bit of trouble closing out the victory, however, as NM Highlands scored a pair of long-distance touchdowns in the fourth quarter, a 45-yard run and 72-yard completion, to cut its deficit to 14 as the Hardrockers struggled to run the clock out and were forced to punt three times.

After the Cowboys scored the second touchdown with 3:15 to play to make it a two-possession contest, the Hardrockers recovered the ensuing onside kick and managed to drain the remaining time.

“We’ve just got to finish better, and that’s in all three phases,” Flohr said. “We’ve got to be able to run the football when we need to run the football, we’ve got to be able to stop the run on the defensive side and then we’ve just got to be smarter on the special teams side of things.”