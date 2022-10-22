Jayden Johannsen tosses 6 TD passes as Hardrockers throttle Skyhawks for most points since 2013

Jayden Johannsen threw six touchdown passes as South Dakota Mines throttled Fort Lewis 65-20 on Saturday at Ray Dennison Memorial Field in Durango, Colorado.

The Hardrockers (5-3 overall, 4-2 RMAC) finished with their highest scoring total in nine years, tying the 65 points they scored in their 2013 season opener against Cole College.

Johannsen, a Sioux Falls native, finished 18 of 29 for 238 yards without an interception, adding 30 rushing yards on four carries.

Jeremiah Bridges hauled in three of Johannsen's TD passes, receptions of 2, 5 and 10 yards, and ended with seven catches for 82 yards, while Isaiah Eastman tallied six catches for 96 yards and one touchdown and tight end Jake Leone notched a pair of TD receptions.

Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III carried the ball nine times for 98 yards and a touchdown run of 50 yards, and Kaleb Roth add 51 rushing yards on 13 carries.

SD Mines registered six sacks on defense, including a strip-sack by Kaleb Tischler, who also picked up the forced fumble and ran 20 yards for recovery touchdown. Elijah Davis, Tony Monroe Jr. and Jacob Schwab also earned interceptions.

The Hardrockers finished with 506 yards of total offense to 383 for the Skyhawks (0-7 overall, 0-6 RMAC), who dropped their 25 straight game.

SD Mines returns homes next week to face Adams State (1-6 overall, 1-4 RMAC) on Saturday at O'Harra Stadium.