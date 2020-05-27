Jean Rounds completes successful cancer treatment
Jean Rounds completes successful cancer treatment

Mike and Jean Rounds

Mike and Jean Rounds

 U.S. Senate Photographic Studio

PIERRE. – U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) provided an update on his wife Jean’s cancer treatment Wednesday.

Last week, Mike and Jean traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., for Jean’s 90-day post-radiation checkup. No evidence of cancer was found after several days of testing.

“After a series of important tests last week, we are thankful to share the news that Jean’s cancer treatment has remained successful,” Mike and Jean Rounds said in a joint press release. “The past year has been the toughest one we’ve faced. We’re grateful for all the prayers and support we have received. We feel very fortunate for the care we have received from our doctors both at Mayo and here in South Dakota. We would like to express our sincere thanks to all the folks here in South Dakota that continue to keep those prayers coming.”

Over the past year, Jean underwent six successful rounds of chemo, surgery to remove the remaining portion of her tumor, and radiation treatment which was completed in February.

