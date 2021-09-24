Jefferson breaks loose to thump Cobblers

Sioux Falls Jefferson had moments it looked like a first-year program. Then, in the span of 12 minutes, the Cavaliers showed why they’re worthy of their No. 3 ranking in this week’s Class 11AAA power poll.
Jefferson shook of a slow start and scored 28 second-quarter points in a seven-minute span on its way to stopping Rapid City Central 35-6 in the opening game of the 29th annual Rushmore Bowl played Friday at O’Harra Stadium.
Heading into Friday’s game, Cavaliers head coach Vince Benedetto had his worried about his team making its first cross-state road trip, and for 12 minutes the was right to be worried.
Central played toe-to-toe with Jefferson over the opening 17 minutes of the game. The Cavaliers forced a key first-quarter turnover inside their 10-yard line, then used favorable field position and a quick-strike offense to turn the tide Jefferson’s way in a scoreless contest.
“We’re a young team, and I was a little concerned how we would handle the travel,” Benedetto said. “We were flat. I don’t think we were ready to play. Then we got some things going and we were able to get the job done.”
The Cobblers got the better of the Cavaliers in the early going, despite playing without four starters.
Central marched the ball inside the Jefferson 10-yard line on its second possession of the game. Senior Jace Brown, who stepped in to start at quarterback for the Cobblers, was stripped of the ball as he fought for extra yards near the Cavalier goal line. The ball popped loose and Jefferson cornerback London Kolb scooped up the ball and returned it to midfield.
Cobbler head coach Neal Cruce thought Brown was down on the play, and his team’s fortunes swung when the ball went over to the Cavaliers.
“It’s a mistake and it’s part of the game, but I really felt that was a huge momentum shift in the game,” Cruce said. “It’s really a punch in the gut when you get one of those calls.”
“Central gets up seven and they’re believing,” Benedetto said of the fumble recovery. “To get a turnover when they were threatening to score was big for our defense.”
The teams traded turnovers before Jefferson took advantage of favorable field position to rattle off three quick touchdowns.
Starting at Central’s 35-yard line after a short punt, junior quarterback Taylen Ashley hit wide receiver Robert Hutchinson with a 27-yard completion before throwing a 4-yard touchdown pass to Griffin Wilde to make it 7-0 with 7:03 left in the half.
Jefferson’s defense got two tackles-for-loss on the Cobblers, which led to another short field. On the first play of the possession, Ashley hit Sam Siegfried over the middle after the Cavalier tight end slipped behind Central’s safeties on his way to a 30-yard TD 4:46 before halftime.
A Cobbler fumble led to the Cavaliers starting their next drive at the Central 13. Ashley went right to Wilde for a 13-yard score to make it 21-0 with 3:05 remaining in the second quarter.
Jefferson closed the first half with a 10-play, 55-yard drive that ended with Wilde hauling in his third TD catch with 11 seconds left before intermission.
Cruce felt the game swung in the trenches, where the Cavaliers’ defensive line and linebackers controlled play during that crucial 7-minute stretch.
“Our blocking schemes were usually on point, but sometimes we just got overpowered,” Cruce said. “Our guys were on their block, they blocked the right guy and they were blown up.”
The Cobblers went on a 13-play drive to start the second half to drive to the Jefferson 21-yard line. The Cavaliers got a quarterback sack to slow the drive then a high snap from center led to an 18-yard loss, leading to a Central punt instead of points.
Jefferson used the running of halfback Niyongabo Yohana and a 24-yard Ashley pass to Connor Davis to go 67 yards in seven plays to reach paydirt. Yohana, who carried 12 times for 73 yards, capped the drive with a 6-yard TD run.
Central got on the scoreboard as time expired when running back Lane Darrow, who carried the ball 20 times for 82 yards, hauled in a short pass from Brown and scamped into the end zone for a 32-yard TD to close the game.
Cruce was happy to see his team fight to the final horn.
“We want our guys to be competitive. We want them to be fiery,” Cruce said. “We want to be the aggressor. We moved the ball then a penalty or turnover. It’s little things we’ve got to clean up.”
Central (1-4) play at home again Friday, hosting Sioux Falls O’Gorman at O’Harra Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Jefferson (4-1) faces Sioux Falls Roosevelt next Friday.