Jefferson breaks loose to thump Cobblers

Sioux Falls Jefferson had moments it looked like a first-year program. Then, in the span of 12 minutes, the Cavaliers showed why they’re worthy of their No. 3 ranking in this week’s Class 11AAA power poll.

Jefferson shook of a slow start and scored 28 second-quarter points in a seven-minute span on its way to stopping Rapid City Central 35-6 in the opening game of the 29th annual Rushmore Bowl played Friday at O’Harra Stadium.

Heading into Friday’s game, Cavaliers head coach Vince Benedetto had his worried about his team making its first cross-state road trip, and for 12 minutes the was right to be worried.

Central played toe-to-toe with Jefferson over the opening 17 minutes of the game. The Cavaliers forced a key first-quarter turnover inside their 10-yard line, then used favorable field position and a quick-strike offense to turn the tide Jefferson’s way in a scoreless contest.

“We’re a young team, and I was a little concerned how we would handle the travel,” Benedetto said. “We were flat. I don’t think we were ready to play. Then we got some things going and we were able to get the job done.”

The Cobblers got the better of the Cavaliers in the early going, despite playing without four starters.