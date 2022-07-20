 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jenney Gulch picnic, parking area to be re-established

Jenney Gulch is well-known for scenery, fishing and cliff-jumping into the crystal clear waters of Pactola Lake.

Jenney Gulch picnic area fishing access (an inlet on the west side of Pactola Reservoir) is becoming more and more popular, drawing hundreds to thousands of visitors each year. The Black Hills National Forest is working to alleviate parking concerns and enhance safety in the area due to increased visitation, while allowing access to public lands.

Jenney Gulch picnic area fishing access will be closed, Wed. July 20, 2022 (all day) to allow crews to move boulders and re-establish the parking area.

It is imperative that traffic, including emergency vehicles, law enforcement, and visitors are able to safely park and drive in and out of this area,” said Jim Gubbels, Mystic District Ranger, Black Hills National Forest. “It is a big safety concern if an emergency occurs, and vehicles are unable to get to the scene to assist.”

A message board will be posted at the junction of Hwy 385 and Silver City Rd. to alert drivers of the closure.

Crews are working hard to mitigate all the issues associated with the large number of visitors to this area, including littering. Officials are asking the public to be responsible stewards and leave the area in good or better condition and pack out what you pack in.

