Jensen, Jansa win amateur titles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Jansa and Laerke Jensen closed the South Dakota Golf Association Amateur Championships with titles Sunday at Arrowhead Country Club.

In what was shaping up as a Rapid City battle for the men's title between Tyler Rachetto and Nick Lust quickly turned to a Sioux Falls feature, as Jansa and Jack Lundin took over the top spots down the stretch, and then finished in a tie on the leaderboard after 54 holes with 207s.

After two playoff holes, Jansa came away with the title, his eighth amateur championship.

Lust was a solid third with a 208. Rachetto, who led through the first two rounds, struggled Sunday with a 73 and finished with a 209 and in fourth place.

Brandon Sigmund of Mitchell was fifth with a 212. Locally, Timothy Meyer of Rapid City tied for ninth with a 218.

Jensen, of Vermillion, led Rapid City's Alex Kandolin by six strokes going into Sunday and held on for the win despite after her worst 18 holes of the three-day tournament. She finished with a 79 Sunday for a 223, three strokes ahead of Kandolin, who had a consistent tournament with a 76 Sunday after two rounds of 75 each.