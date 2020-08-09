Jensen, Jansa win amateur titles

Ryan Jansa and Laerke Jensen closed the South Dakota Golf Association Amateur Championships with titles Sunday at Arrowhead Country Club.
In what was shaping up as a Rapid City battle for the men's title between Tyler Rachetto and Nick Lust quickly turned to a Sioux Falls feature, as Jansa and Jack Lundin took over the top spots down the stretch, and then finished in a tie on the leaderboard after 54 holes with 207s.
After two playoff holes, Jansa came away with the title, his eighth amateur championship.
Lust was a solid third with a 208. Rachetto, who led through the first two rounds, struggled Sunday with a 73 and finished with a 209 and in fourth place.
Brandon Sigmund of Mitchell was fifth with a 212. Locally, Timothy Meyer of Rapid City tied for ninth with a 218.
Jensen, of Vermillion, led Rapid City's Alex Kandolin by six strokes going into Sunday and held on for the win despite after her worst 18 holes of the three-day tournament. She finished with a 79 Sunday for a 223, three strokes ahead of Kandolin, who had a consistent tournament with a 76 Sunday after two rounds of 75 each.
Rapid City's Natalie Young, the first-round leader with a 72, third with a 229, followed by Julie Jansa of Sioux Falls in fourth at 236 and Liz Duncan of Sioux Falls in fifth place with a 237.
SDGA State Amateur Championships
Sunday
Men
1. Ryan Jansa, Sioux Falls, 68-70-69--207; 2. Jack Lundin, Sioux Falls, 69-70-68--207; 3. Nick Lust, Rapid City, 70-67-71--208; 4. Tyler Rachetto, Rapid City, 68-68-73--209; 5. Brandon Sigmund, Mitchell, 73-68-71--212; T6. Bryce Hammer, Sioux Falls, 71-74-70--215 and Russell Pick, Mitchell, 70-74-71 215; 8. Julean Michels, Sioux Falls, 72-72-72--216; T9. Timothy Meyer, Rapid City, 71-76-71--218 and Hunter VonBergen, Sioux Falls, 73-70-75--218.
Women
1. Laerke Jensen, Vermillion,73-71-79--223; 2. Alex Kandolin, Rapid City, 75-75-76--226; 3. Natalie Young, Rapid City, 72-80-77--229; 4. Julie Jansa, Sioux Falls, 78-79-79--236; 5. Liz Duncan, Sioux Falls, 81-80-76-237; 6. Shannon McCormick, Sioux Falls, 78-82-79--239; 7. Lauren Sutcliffe, Sioux Falls, 84-76-87--247; 8. Sydney Wirebaugh, Aberdeen, 88-79-81--248; 9. Jenna Sutcliffe, Sioux Falls, 84-86-80--250; 10. Masy Mock, Mitchell, 91-79-83--253
