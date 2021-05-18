Jessi Schroeder, Hot Springs capture Region 4A title

SPEARFISH — Jessi Schroeder thought her round might go well after parring her first hole.
“I usually don’t do that,” she said laughing. “So it was a good start to the day.”
Unfamiliar with being even through one, the Hot Springs senior turned a promising beginning into a winning performance, earning a career-best 13-over-85 to top the field at Spearfish Canyon Country Club and take the individual title at the Region 4A golf tournament on Tuesday.
“It’s kind of crazy to think about. I’ve never been in this position,” she said. “I never thought that I would be here, but it’s really exciting to know I finally pulled it together today.”
Schroeder’s performance, coupled with three other top 10 finishes by Lady Bison golfers, helped give Hot Springs the team championship as it edged out St. Thomas More by 12 strokes.
“I was a little apprehensive coming into it because you never know about St. Thomas More. They’re a tough team and tough competition, but I’m very pleased,” Lady Bison head coach Dave Merrill said. “It got awfully hot here today and they kind of got tired. Our team has a habit of starting off really slow, and looking at the scores after the first nine they actually played pretty well after they got past the first two, three holes. They just gutted it out on the back nine.”
After earning the par on her first hole in a shotgun start that placed her group on the par-5 10th to begin the day, Schroeder bogeyed her next two holes before recovering with back-to-back four-shot pars on 13 and 14. She completed the front nine parring two of the final four holes for a 40 to put her atop the field midway through the tournament.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” she said of being in contention. “I was in the No. 2 group, so I knew there were a few girls ahead of me who were better, so I didn’t really know where I was sitting, and I didn’t look at scores at the turn, so heading into the back nine I wasn’t sure, but it was really good. I kept my head all the way through, so it was fun.”
Shroeder remained on pace through the first five holes of the back nine. She then double-bogeyed on the par-5 sixth and par-3 seventh, her first of the day, but responded with a par on the next hole and finished her round with a bogey to beat runner-up Rylan Horning of St. Thomas More, also in Group 2, by five strokes.
“That’s her best round that she’s ever played,” Merrill said. “We’ve been thinking about that all year. We knew she could play that well, and she’s had her ups and downs, but she came through when we needed her to.”
Joining her teammate in the top five, Sydney Olstad rode with Group 1 and earned a 96 to place fifth, while Ava Krush shot a 107 for sixth place and Jordan Conlon picked up a 111 for eighth place. Additionally, the Lady Bison’s Allyson Kattke was among the top 19 golfers who qualified for next month’s state tournament, as she shot a 116 to place 13th.
“Sydney was a couple strokes higher than what she’s been playing most of the year, but she’s still solid and was right where we needed her,” Merrill said. “I know our team can play better than what we did (at State). We’ll have the advantage of playing up here three or four times where the other teams haven’t been here.”
Horning opened her second-place performance with a triple-bogey on the 10th hole, but parred her next two and needed more than one shot past bogey just once in her final six holes to end the front nine with a 45, including pars on the par-4 16th and par-5 18th. She stayed consistent on the back nine, tallying 45 again with four pars, including a stretch of three straight on holes two through four.
Emily Kandolin came in three strokes behind her Cavaliers teammates to finish in third with a 93. The STM senior began her round with a trio of pars and a 43 on the front nine before struggling on the back nine with a triple-bogey on the par-4 fourth, and collected four doubles.
“The front nine I really had it together,” Kandolin said. “But the back nine I had a couple bad holes, some really good holes too, but those bad holes just really set you back and it’s hard to get those strokes back.”
St. Thomas More will compete in the Class A state tournament as it was among the top three schools in the region tournament.
“I know that I can do better, and this is just an idea of what it’s going to be like, because it’s two weeks out and it’s going to be really hot like, and all our other tournaments have been freezing,” Kandolin said. “So it really just puts into perspective how hot it’s going to be and how I have to just keep my composure.”
Custer also reached the state tournament, finishing in third place and 79 points behind STM. Shauna Zacher led the Wildcats with a 112 for ninth place, while Lauryn Robb ended right behind her in 10th with a 113.
Other notable individual performances include a fourth-place finish by Lead-Deadwood’s Madi Rystrom, who qualified for State with a 95, and a seventh-place round by Lakota Tech’s Tobi Carlow, who shot a 111 and also booked her ticket to State.
The Class A state tournament is slated for June 7-8 at Spearfish Canyon Country Club.
