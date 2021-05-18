Jessi Schroeder, Hot Springs capture Region 4A title

After earning the par on her first hole in a shotgun start that placed her group on the par-5 10th to begin the day, Schroeder bogeyed her next two holes before recovering with back-to-back four-shot pars on 13 and 14. She completed the front nine parring two of the final four holes for a 40 to put her atop the field midway through the tournament.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” she said of being in contention. “I was in the No. 2 group, so I knew there were a few girls ahead of me who were better, so I didn’t really know where I was sitting, and I didn’t look at scores at the turn, so heading into the back nine I wasn’t sure, but it was really good. I kept my head all the way through, so it was fun.”

Shroeder remained on pace through the first five holes of the back nine. She then double-bogeyed on the par-5 sixth and par-3 seventh, her first of the day, but responded with a par on the next hole and finished her round with a bogey to beat runner-up Rylan Horning of St. Thomas More, also in Group 2, by five strokes.

“That’s her best round that she’s ever played,” Merrill said. “We’ve been thinking about that all year. We knew she could play that well, and she’s had her ups and downs, but she came through when we needed her to.”