Jett Wetzler, Post 320 dominate Sioux Falls West to open playoffs

Rapid City Post 320 clicked on all cylinders Friday night en route to a 12-2 run-rule victory in five innings over Sioux Falls Post 15 West in Game 1 of the state tournament play-in series of South Dakota Legion Baseball Class A Tournament.

The Stars racked up eight runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings against Post 15 pitcher and University of Hawaii signee Kyler Miritello at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Post 320 totaled 11 hits in the contest and pitcher Jett Wetzler delivered a gem of a start.

“We did a very good job,” Stars head coach Brian Humphries said. “This is possibly the best game we have played all year and this is a good time to do that. We came out from the very first pitch and got on (Miritello) early. We did a phenomenal job today.”

Wetzler pitched all five innings to earn the win and surrendered two runs (none earned) on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

“I came into the game acting like this would be a pitchers duel and a low scoring game,” Wetzler said. “I just went out there and tried to keep runs off of the board.”

In advance of this weekend’s best-of-three series, the Post 320 coaching staff decided to give Wetzler the ball to open postseason play. Humphries said he was not surprised that the right-hander rose to the occasion.

“It was business as usual,” Humphries said. “None of the runs were earned. He was very good locating his curveball, throwing his fastball for strikes and his changeup was pretty good today. I couldn’t have asked for a better performance tonight.”

Lane Darrow led the way for Post 320 at the plate. He finished 3 for 3 with three singles and two runs.

The senior credited Wetzler’s start for providing a confidence boost to the Stars hitters.

“He just threw strikes and did his job,” Darrow said. “Once they started swinging and popping the ball up they were all easy outs from there.”

Post 15 took advantage of a pair of Post 320 errors in the top of first to take a 1-0 lead. Noah Goodroad led off the contest with a single, advanced to second on an error by the catcher while attempting to steal and reached the plate on an error in center on the same play.

The Stars responded in the bottom-half of the inning with two runs on two hits and one error to take a 2-1 lead after one.

Post 320 extended its lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the second with two more runs on two hits and three errors. James Furchner singled and scored on a Will Vliestra single and Vliestra came home on an error by the first baseman.

Sioux Falls West got a run back in the top of the third to cut its deficit to 4-2. Goodroad singled and advanced to second on an errant throw by the third baseman, then Dexter Payne delivered a one-run single to score the run.

The Stars took full control in the bottom of the third with five runs on four hits, all with two outs, to move in front 9-2. Bryan Roselles and James Furchner reached on back-to-back singles and Isaac Dike drew a walk to load the bases. Vliestra delivered with a bases-clearing double to give his team a 7-2 lead.

Gavyn Dansby followed with a walk and Lane Darrow singled to score Vliestra before Dansby trotted home on an error in right to make it 9-2 after three.

Jace Wetzler joined the party with a solo homer in the fourth to give Post 320 a 10-2 lead after four.

In the bottom of the fifth, Darrow singled with one out to put the winning run at the plate. The centerfielder stole second before advancing to third and scoring on consecutive wild pitches.

Ryan Rufledt walked and scored the winning run when Mason Mehlhaff reached on an error by the left fielder to cap the 12-2 victory.

All nine Post 320 batters reached base at least once on Friday, and Humphries said that bodes well as the series progresses on Saturday.

“This was very good,” Humphries said. “Our approaches were good and we didn’t try to do too much. We just kept the ball low with ground balls and low line drives. We stayed ahead in the count and were able to put good swings on the ball.”

The Stars return to action at 11:30 a.m. against Sioux Falls West at Pete Lien Memorial Field. They need one win to advance to its first state tournament since 2016.

If Post 15 wins Game 2, the two squads will play a winner-take-all contest at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday.