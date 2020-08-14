Jeudy makes strong first impression with Broncos

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy went right to work dropping jaws Friday when the Denver Broncos gathered for their first full practice of 2020 under smoky skies from wildfires burning in the Rocky Mountains.

General manager John Elway, who spent his offseason buttressing Denver's offense, sat on the sideline smiling every time his top draft pick plucked another pass out of the haze, especially the one he cradled in the back of the end zone.

"I think he did some great things today, he ran some hella routes," safety and fellow Alabama alum Kareem Jackson said. "He's that type of player. I've had a chance to watch him since he was a freshman, obviously with him going to my alma mater, that's one of the teams I watch every Saturday. So ... now having him as a teammate it's exciting."

Jackson said Denver's D-backs were talking all about Jeudy, considered the best pure route runner in this year's deep class of talented rookie receivers.

"He can get in and out of his breaks better than anyone I've ever seen before," Jackson said. "For him to be a rookie, his tempo and his routes, the way he can change his pace, the way he sells things, it's very rare."

Rarer still is the rookie who can garner praise from veterans who say his presence will hone their own skills.