 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jewel Cave National Monument begins summer operations May 30
alert top story

Jewel Cave National Monument begins summer operations May 30

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Jewel Cave

Modified Discovery Tours will begin May 30 and will visit the Target Room in Jewel Cave. Participants will traverse a moderately-strenuous 1-mile round-trip hike to take part in the tour while work continues on the cave elevators. 

Jewel Cave National Monument will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting Sunday, May 30. Limited walk-in/walk-out tours of the cave will resume that day while repair work continues on the elevator.

Tickets for a modified version of the popular Discovery Tour will be offered first-come, first-served, beginning that day. Participants will need to hike from the visitor center down a moderately-strenuous ½-mile trail to a man-made cave entrance. This lightly-maintained trail includes rocks, uneven terrain, and steep grades. Rangers will lead tours into the cave’s first large room for a 20-minute talk before returning to the surface. Participants will then hike up the ½-mile trail to return to the visitor center. Sturdy shoes for the hike are strongly recommended, as well as a light jacket for the cave.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cost is $4 per person; children 15 and under are free. Tickets will be first-come, first-serve at the monument the day of the tour.

With the transition to summer operations the monument will also move to credit or debit card only transactions for all cave tour and fee-related sales. The change is expected to free up staff and reduce the cost of collecting fees. It also complies with the recommendation from the Department of Treasury to accept credit cards in lieu of cash, improves accountability, and reduces potential for errors. Cash, check, and credit and debit card sales will still be accepted in the park gift shop for merchandise.

In addition to limited cave tours the visitor center, exhibits, award-winning park film, park store, surface trails, and picnic areas will be available daily throughout summer. Visitors are advised that in accordance with CDC guidelines face coverings are required inside the visitor center and other park facilities for those that have not been fully vaccinated.

Jewel Cave National Monument collects expanded amenity tour fees under the authority of the Federal Lands Recreation and Enhancement Act. One hundred percent of fees collected at the monument are retained by the park and used to address critical-need projects and to maintain visitor services.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Fire Department hopes to renovate 46-year-old fire station

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 20
Local

Your Two Cents for May 20

House Republicans held five different hearings to investigate the 2012 Benghazi attack, and many Republicans called for the resignation of Sec…

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcano lights up the sky in Democratic Republic of Congo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News