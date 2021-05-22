Jewel Cave National Monument begins summer operations May 30

Jewel Cave National Monument will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting Sunday, May 30. Limited walk-in/walk-out tours of the cave will resume that day while repair work continues on the elevator.
Tickets for a modified version of the popular Discovery Tour will be offered first-come, first-served, beginning that day. Participants will need to hike from the visitor center down a moderately-strenuous ½-mile trail to a man-made cave entrance. This lightly-maintained trail includes rocks, uneven terrain, and steep grades. Rangers will lead tours into the cave’s first large room for a 20-minute talk before returning to the surface. Participants will then hike up the ½-mile trail to return to the visitor center. Sturdy shoes for the hike are strongly recommended, as well as a light jacket for the cave.
Cost is $4 per person; children 15 and under are free. Tickets will be first-come, first-serve at the monument the day of the tour.
With the transition to summer operations the monument will also move to credit or debit card only transactions for all cave tour and fee-related sales. The change is expected to free up staff and reduce the cost of collecting fees. It also complies with the recommendation from the Department of Treasury to accept credit cards in lieu of cash, improves accountability, and reduces potential for errors. Cash, check, and credit and debit card sales will still be accepted in the park gift shop for merchandise.
In addition to limited cave tours the visitor center, exhibits, award-winning park film, park store, surface trails, and picnic areas will be available daily throughout summer. Visitors are advised that in accordance with CDC guidelines face coverings are required inside the visitor center and other park facilities for those that have not been fully vaccinated.
Jewel Cave National Monument collects expanded amenity tour fees under the authority of the Federal Lands Recreation and Enhancement Act. One hundred percent of fees collected at the monument are retained by the park and used to address critical-need projects and to maintain visitor services.