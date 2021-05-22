Jewel Cave National Monument begins summer operations May 30

Jewel Cave National Monument will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting Sunday, May 30. Limited walk-in/walk-out tours of the cave will resume that day while repair work continues on the elevator.

Tickets for a modified version of the popular Discovery Tour will be offered first-come, first-served, beginning that day. Participants will need to hike from the visitor center down a moderately-strenuous ½-mile trail to a man-made cave entrance. This lightly-maintained trail includes rocks, uneven terrain, and steep grades. Rangers will lead tours into the cave’s first large room for a 20-minute talk before returning to the surface. Participants will then hike up the ½-mile trail to return to the visitor center. Sturdy shoes for the hike are strongly recommended, as well as a light jacket for the cave.

Cost is $4 per person; children 15 and under are free. Tickets will be first-come, first-serve at the monument the day of the tour.