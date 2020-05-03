Jewel Cave volunteer receives national Shining Star Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Custer, SD – The National Association for Interpretation (NAI) recently announced Patrick Lickteig as recipient of their Shining Star Award. The award recognizes positive contributions to the interpretive field across the country and highlights individuals that are doing amazing work for their agency. Patrick serves as a Visitor Center Host within the Volunteers-In-Parks Program at Jewel Cave National Monument. He has been a volunteer at the monument since 2016.

Lickteig started volunteering at the visitor center desk about four years ago, answering visitor questions and helping with the popular Junior Ranger and Pee Wee Ranger Programs. Over time, he started leading cave tours and nature hikes and conducting educational patio talks. He is also a member of the Social Media Team and works on Facebook posts most every week, researching, creating, and scheduling Find Your Park Friday posts. And he coordinates the monthly traffic count data and visitor program statistics for the monument.

Additionally, Lickteig has helped with trade shows and festivals in other local communities, and he has shared his programming enthusiasm during numerous special events. Volunteers-In-Parks Coordinator, Bradley Block said, “Patrick is a valuable member of our team. He takes great pride in providing memorable experiences for our visitors, and he has become a volunteer ambassador for the monument.”