Jim Rogers leads Stars to opening day win over Spartans

Rapid City Post 320 pitcher Jim Rogers looked exceptional in his debut in five scoreless innings on the mound. Post 320 took advantage of the strong start and three Spearfish Post 164 errors to claim a 3-1 victory in its season opener Thursday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Rogers kept Spearfish (0-4) off the board and allowed just three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks to earn the win and lead Rapid City (1-0) to victory.

The Stars finished the contest with just three hits but with three errors by the Spartans, the offense proved enough to start the season on a winning note.

“It’s always good to win the first one,” head coach Brian Humphries said. “The first game always has a lot of jitters and anxiety. You work really hard but can never simulate a real game in practice. We made sure to have live batting practice, our hitters probably had close to 15 at bats against live pitching, but you never have the same intensity as in a game.”

Humphries said that Rogers showed strong command on the bump and did a good job working both sides of the plate. The lefty’s poise allowed time for the bats to get warmed up later in the game.

“I just focused on throwing first pitch strikes to get ahead early,” Rogers said. “They weren’t looking to hit really, so if I just throw strikes and try not to walk anybody we’ll win a lot of games.”

Spearfish’s Hogan Tystad pitched a complete game and surrendered three unearned runs on three hits with four strikeouts, three walks and one hit batter. Head coach Parker Louks liked what he saw from Tystad on the mound, but felt his offense left something to be desired.

“I thought we played very well and minimized our errors,” Louks said. “Hogan came out and threw strikes. If you allow three runs in a ballgame you should win it, but we just couldn’t get the hits together today.”

Lane Darrow led the Stars at the plate and finished the game 1 for 1 with a pair of RBIs on a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth that gave his team a 3-0 lead. In two other at bats he walked and was hit by a pitch.

He gave credit to Rogers for keeping Spearfish at bay when hits proved tough to come by.

“It was perfect,” Darrow said. “We hit the ball straight to everybody, but he gave us a chance to go further in the game and still finally get our job done. To score three runs and win is perfect.”

Humphries was not disappointed in the lack of hits and said if the Stars keep hitting the ball hard, hits will come. Post 320 also finished the game without an error in the field.

“Pitching-wise, we need to be able to continue and maintain what we have with no drop off,” Humphries said. “There wasn’t a whole lot to improve on today. We pitched well, we hit the ball, just right at people, had zero errors and for us it was a very clean game.”

In the top of the first, the Spartans threatened with runners in the corners and two outs, but escaped thanks to an exceptional play at first by Ryan Rufledt. Post 164’s Ty Sieber hit a sharp ground ball away from Rufledt, but he dove to stop it from getting through and slid into first base before Sieber reached the bag to keep the opposition off the scoreboard.

Post 320 answered in the bottom of the inning on a two-out single by Rufledt to center field that rolled past outfielder Noah Mollman. The error allowed Darrow to score from first and gave the Stars a 1-0 leader after one inning.

Both pitchers took care of business until the Stars seized another opportunity thanks to an error in the bottom of the fifth. Walker Vlietstra walked with one out and Mason Mehlhoff reached on an error by the second baseman. An infield grounder by Jace Wetzler allowed the runners to advance to second and third with two outs as Darrow stepped up to bat. Darrow delivered with a two-run single to give Post 320 a 3-0 lead after five.

Spearfish scratched back a run in the top of the seventh on a run-scoring groundout by Mollman, but Wexler buckled down to earn the save for Rapid City. Wexler allowed one run on one hit in two innings of work.

Post 164 returns to action at 5 p.m. Friday in a double header at Post 42 in Gillette, Wyoming.

Post 320 hits the road at 3 p.m. Friday for Game 1 of a three game set at Post 2 in Casper, Wyoming.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.