Joe Sayler, T.J. Beardt lead White River to 5th straight LNI final

White River relied on its battle-tested senior duo of Joe Sayler and T.J. Beardt in the Lakota Nation Invitational semifinals, and it paid off.

Sayler and Beardt combined for 40 points, 20 points apiece, as White River defeated Lakota Tech 52-43 Friday at Summit Arena.

The victory sent the Tigers to their fifth straight LNI title game as they aim to claim their first tournament championship since 2019.

“They kept on drawing to me and I knew (Beardt) was going to finish every single time,” Sayler said. “That’s what he does and I think it does showcase (our chemistry), and gives teams another look at what everyone else on the team can do.”

White River returns to action at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the championship game against Rapid City Christian at Summit Arena.

Lakota Tech fell behind by as many as 19 in the first half after a 21-0 run by White River. The Tatanka never retreated, however, and pushed back in the final minutes to cut their deficit to seven with less than a minute remaining

First-year Lakota Tech head coach Corey Shangreaux said the comeback was a positive sign early in the season.

“(White River) just plays together really well,” Shangreaux said. “Sayler is really good and tough to guard. They’re smart, disciplined and they’re really good.”

Tigers head coach Eldon Marshall said he was proud of his team for stopping a slew of Tatanka runs. The long-time White River coach said he’s always happy to reach the LNI final. The Tigers have won eight LNI titles under his direction.

“Lakota Tech is a very good team,” Marshall said. “We knew maybe they'd pull around at the end and we were able to stave it off with our defense.”

Wakiyah Cuni and Marvin Richard III led the way for the Tatanka with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Nicolas Marshall also finished in double figures for the Tigers with 12 points.

White River trailed 6-4 with 12:42 to go in the first half and turned on the jets. The Tigers embarked on a 21-0 run and grew their lead to 25-6 with 6:42 left in the period.

Sayler carried the bulk of the weight on that run, scoring 11 of his 13 first-half points in that span. Beardt added eight points during the run.

Lakota Tech pushed back in the final five minutes to garner a semblance of momentum entering the break. The Tatanka mounted a 9-2 run to the halftime buzzer and held the Tigers scoreless in the final 3:44 of the period to cut their deficit to 27-15 at halftime.

In the second half, White River maintained momentum as the teams exchanged blows before Lakota Tech’s late push to cut its deficit to seven with 44 seconds to play.

The run proved too little too late as White River claimed a 52-43 victory.

Sayler said the tournament has been a great test for the Tigers this season and that it would mean a lot for his squad to claim another piece of LNI hardware.

“Whatever happens with this next game, I think we'll be ready to go,” Sayler said. “We're going to be focusing on ourselves and continuing to get better every day.”